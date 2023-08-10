AWS adds vaulting, multi-cloud services at Storage Day

The latest storage updates from AWS aim to streamline using its services in multi-cloud storage environments and add to the capabilities of its cyber-recovery tools.

Highlights from the vendor's Storage Day 2023 Wednesday include a new logically air-gapped cyber vault managed service, performance improvements to AWS storage services and support for more diverse multi-cloud environments.

The updates, particularly support for storage services in competing clouds, show AWS' continued interest in remaining the infrastructure backbone for enterprises either migrating to the cloud or reevaluating cloud expenses, said Dave McCarthy, research vice president at IDC.

"AWS wants to maintain its lead in the infrastructure market regardless of the workload," he said. "However, many customers are generating data outside of AWS environments and must decide whether to keep that data where it is or migrate it to AWS."

Prime vaulting capabilities AWS Backup's new logically air-gapped vault provides an extra level of assurance by storing copies of backups encrypted with AWS-owned, undeletable keys and a mandatory vault lock for retention. The standard managed backup vault service allows encryption keys to be owned by the customer or AWS, and the user must opt in to the vault lock feature. The air-gapped vault can be shared for recovery across accounts and across organizations with direct restore capabilities. For managed backup service customers, the new vault service, now in preview, is available at no additional cost and requires keeping primary backups in backup vaults at standard AWS pricing. While the air-gapped vault service is limited to data within AWS, it enables the hyperscaler to directly compete with competitors' backup services such as Cohesity's FortKnox, which uses AWS vaulting technology already, McCarthy said. "This is good news for AWS customers since it eliminates the need for a third-party solution," he said. "[But] many customers will still require a solution that extends data protection to multiple clouds."