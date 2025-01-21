4 AWS Backup best practices for reliable data protection

With the prevalence of outages, businesses need a backup strategy. High reliability requires a solid disaster recovery plan that identifies failure scenarios and their recovery procedures, as well as requirements for each scenario. To add to the complexity, applications within one organization can have significantly different disaster recovery requirements and fixes based on their business background and technical implementations.

Many AWS services offer data backup and recovery features. For example, services such as Relational Database Service (RDS), DynamoDB, ElastiCache, Elastic File System (EFS) and Redshift offer the option to schedule periodic data backups. They also provide the option to restore resources based on specific data backups. Even though all these individual service features are useful, businesses need a centralized platform, such as AWS Backup, to configure backups and disaster recovery functionality. This is particularly true when a business uses multiple AWS services as part of its cloud infrastructure.

Get a better understanding of AWS Backup, how it plays into a backup strategy and best practices to follow before disaster strikes.

What is AWS Backup? AWS Backup is a fully managed service that centralizes and automates data backups across various AWS services and on-premises environments. With AWS Backup users can create automated backup plans with policy-based management to enable scheduled backups and retention settings. It also supports cross-account and cross-region replication to meet various compliance requirements. In addition to Amazon EBS, EC2, EFS, EDS and S3, it supports the following services: Amazon Aurora.

Amazon DocumentDB.

Amazon DynamoDB.

Amazon FSx.

Amazon Neptune.

Amazon Redshift.

Amazon Timestream.

AWS CloudFormation.

AWS Storage Gateway.

SAP HANA on Amazon EC2.

VMware virtual machines. In the case of CloudFormation, supported services receive backups; however, these are overseen within CloudFormation stacks. Note that users must enable any required services in the settings section of the AWS Backup console. The service also offers the ability to trigger manual backups, which is recommended before applying potentially disruptive updates to critical components. Security and data protection Security and data protection are a critical part of AWS Backup, given that the service stores and manages potentially sensitive data. Using an encryption key is a mandatory requirement when creating a vault, which is used to securely store and manage sensitive information like passwords. AWS Key Management Service manages the key, and users must allow permissions for that key. This enables the backup and copy jobs, as well as restore operations, to execute successfully. It is essential to test the restore jobs and to ensure their completion, particularly when doing cross-account or cross-region replication backups. Compliance AWS Backup also offers the Audit Manager, which sets up controls, creates reports and ensures resources are backed up appropriately to meet compliance requirements. For example, this feature can find critical resources that are not being backed up or identify unsuccessful jobs in an AWS account or organization. It can evaluate the frequency of existing rules and ensure they comply with organizational needs. It also creates daily and on-demand reports, which is a very useful way to ensure that the required reliability standards are met. Together with a consistent tagging pattern, these reports are particularly useful to large enterprises. Amazon CloudWatch alarms can notify teams when jobs fail in a vault, resource type or in the whole account. Amazon EventBridge can execute automated tasks triggered by specific events, such as a job success or failure. Pricing AWS Backup pricing follows a pay-per-use model in which users only pay for the backup storage they use. Storage pricing depends on the resource type, if it is placed in warm or cold storage and if that storage has a logically air-gapped vault. Organizations also need to consider data transfer fees for moving between AWS Regions, data restoration and testing, backup search and AWS Backup Audit Manager pricing.