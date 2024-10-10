Getty Images
Eon makes cloud backups available across major hyperscalers
Cloud backup vendor Eon, which emerged from stealth earlier this month, offers a platform for hyperscaler migrations with features like granular restores and automated tagging.
Eon, a new cloud backup platform, focuses on multi-cloud mobility and data tagging for companies that want to make backups more widely available and useful for cloud-native applications.
The Eon platform provides storage for cloud backups from the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure hyperscalers. It enables moving data among the three hyperscalers as needed for applications while maintaining connections to resources or services, according to the Eon representatives.
Cloud migrations and movement remain a significant challenge for organizations, said Jerome Wendt, founder and CEO of Data Center Intelligence Group.
Decades of promised lift and shift simplicity for workloads by backup and storage vendors ended up creating headaches, he said. These included breaking connections the data had to on-premises applications or lacking proper engineering for cloud resources, which resulted in more repair work than developing for the cloud.
Eon's tools to maintain data dependencies while moving into and across the clouds could help those migrations, Wendt said.
"[Organizations] don't want to hear the term lift and shift anymore," he said.
Multi-cloud access
Eon, which emerged from stealth this October, was created by former founders and employees of CloudEndure, an Israeli cloud backup service acquired by Amazon in 2019. The company's technology eventually became Amazon's first-party disaster recovery service.
Eon co-founders include CEO Ofir Ehrlich and chief revenue officer Gonen Stein -- co-founders of CloudEndure -- as well as CTO Ron Kimchi. Eon has raised a total of $127 million in funding so far and has about 40 employees, with headquarters in New York City and offices in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The cloud backup storage service is managed by Eon and priced according to the total consumed GB of storage without the need for data or usage commitments, according to Ehrlich.
Two of the major differentiating factors of Eon include the custom backup storage used by the platform and automation for data classification for granular recoveries or search, he said.
Eon's storage is built on the different hot and cold storage services used by the three supported clouds, enabling customers to connect all three without needing to manually perform migrations or consider access their speeds, Ehrlich said. This service uses machine learning to examine what cloud services or applications the data is connected to, maintaining connections when restored across clouds and preventing misconfigurations or unauthorized access.
Jerome WendtFounder and CEO, Data Center Intelligence Group
Since the platform focuses on backup data exclusively, Eon's platform can predict performance needs based on user policies when ingesting data, he said.
"It's purposely built for backup," Ehrlich said. "You can do tradeoffs between compute [and] storage to be really efficient for a back-end [storage system],"
Eon can also extract database records from backups without needing to restore the entire resource, enabling customers to run workloads direct from the backups, he said.
More data backup platforms, such as Commvault, are including automated tagging and classification services alongside dependency restores, said Krista Case, an analyst at Futurum Group.
Those additions should help improve data security if they consider points such as users, personal information or other data points within a file, Case said. Ultimately each tag could be considered in an organization's permissions to maintain zero-trust security posture, which enables access to data only on an as-permitted basis.
"I would definitely keep an eye out for data classification services," she said. "It can guide access policies as we move to a zero-trust security model and guide administrators if a particular user should have access."
