Eon makes cloud backups available across major hyperscalers

Eon, a new cloud backup platform, focuses on multi-cloud mobility and data tagging for companies that want to make backups more widely available and useful for cloud-native applications.

The Eon platform provides storage for cloud backups from the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure hyperscalers. It enables moving data among the three hyperscalers as needed for applications while maintaining connections to resources or services, according to the Eon representatives.

Cloud migrations and movement remain a significant challenge for organizations, said Jerome Wendt, founder and CEO of Data Center Intelligence Group.

Decades of promised lift and shift simplicity for workloads by backup and storage vendors ended up creating headaches, he said. These included breaking connections the data had to on-premises applications or lacking proper engineering for cloud resources, which resulted in more repair work than developing for the cloud.

Eon's tools to maintain data dependencies while moving into and across the clouds could help those migrations, Wendt said.

"[Organizations] don't want to hear the term lift and shift anymore," he said.