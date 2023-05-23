Veeam aims to expand reach, bolster data security

MIAMI, Florida – The strong user community Veeam has built over the years convened at VeeamON this week, where the data backup, recovery and data management software vendor's conference theme focused on further expanding its overall reach.

Many conversations with Veeam users, partners and executives I have had here so far revolved around ransomware preparedness, an area in which Veeam is going to continue investing. It is very clear that security leads the conversation not only for Veeam but in the market in general. Enterprise Strategy Group's research on the state of ransomware preparedness shows that even the best prepared organizations do not do well in recovering data.

On stage, Veeam’s CEO, Anand Eswaran focused on cyber-resilience and ransomware preparedness and prevention. Two customers were interviewed on stage and discussed how they handled ransomware attacks and how Veeam helped them get back on their feet. If this were not Veeam, you’d think you were at a cybersecurity event. Or maybe that's the point: backup and recovery is morphing into cyber-recovery and building a cyber-resilient infrastructure.

Veeam product updates Veeam keeps its product teams busy with 24 releases since last VeeamON and 68 releases of Kasten by Veeam since Q4 of 2020. This high level of execution on the product-side has been critical to establish Veeam’s leadership in the past few years, and will continue to move forward against a backdrop of intensified competition and new market boundaries with cyber-resilience. Veeam’s updated themes revolve around three axes: Data Security, which is first in sequence by design, data recovery because who cares about backup -- it is about being able to recover data -- and data freedom, or the ability to move and protect data across the multi-cloud hybrid world we live in, with broad platform coverage. There are three areas of technology focus for the Veeam Data Platform, introduced earlier this year and recently updated with V12: Proven recovery orchestration, proactive monitoring and analytics, secure backup and fast recovery. The orchestration component is heavily influenced by the need for enhanced cyber-resiliency. The idea is to help organizations more easily orchestrate recovery of last good backup before ransomware. Future enhancements to the Veeam Data Platform around ransomware preparedness includes their in-line data analysis/detection vs. post-process. The issue is that scanning petabytes of data is extremely time and resource consuming. It can literally take days. To mitigate this issue, the Veeam Data Platform will deliver analysis in line on incremental data in data proxies looking for indicators of compromise. This approach doesn’t use up a lot of CPU and only focuses on incremental data. This also means near-instant identification, closer to the time of an attack.

Kasten by Veeam The company also launched Kasten K10 by Veeam V6 with, not surprisingly, a focus on security and recoverability of containers. New capabilities of Kasten K10 V6.0 include enterprise-grade ransomware protection, which extends threat detection capabilities by logging all events into Kubernetes audit natively to look for and flag patterns of abnormal, suspicious activity. One additional new and interesting capability is App Fingerprinting. This enables newly deployed stateful applications to be automatically mapped to appropriate blueprints to achieve proper data consistency. In these modern container-based environments, there are many types of storage components to keep track of. The idea is to provide an easy button to the teams protecting container environments by understanding what is where, protect all of it, and deliver instant recovery. Kasten K10 also continues to add cloud native integrations with Kubernetes 1.26, Red Hat OpenShift 4.12 and a new built-in blueprint for Amazon RDS. Veeam also added additional hybrid cloud support on Google Cloud Platform, cross-platform restore targets for VMware Tanzu environments, and new Cisco Hybrid Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift and Kasten K10. New storage options include NetApp ONTAP S3 and Dell-EMC ECS S3.