Google Cloud Backup service expands with vault offering

Google Cloud backup admins will soon be able to create immutable data vaults invisible to users by using new features coming to Google Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Service.

These features, available in preview today, include the backup vault, integration with Compute Engine virtual machines, and updated management and governance backup options.

Backup vaulting services have become a common offering for hyperscalers, including AWS and Microsoft Azure, according to Jon Brown, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

Such capabilities are a way to keep additional data backups available for recovery in the event of a cyberattack or data loss due to human error, he said.

"This is table stakes at this point," Brown said. "But it's good they're doing this, and 100% necessary."

Vaulting in Google Cloud backups This is table stakes at this point. Jon BrownAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group The backup vault provides immutable and indelible data backups, meaning they cannot be modified or deleted, within a Google-managed project that is logically separated from a customer's Google Cloud project. The vaulted backups are only accessible through Google Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Service APIs and console services, and are not accessible or visible to an organization's users. Supported services for the vault capability currently include Compute Engine VMs, VMware Engine VMs, Oracle databases and SQL Server databases, according to Google. Developers or platform administrators creating new Compute Engine VMs can choose backup policies and opt into a backup vault for data at the time of creation and provisioning. When generally available, the vault service will offer access through APIs and Terraform by HashiCorp, an infrastructure-as-code software tool.