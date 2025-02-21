Block storage and Kafka events come to Vast Data Platform

Vast Data expands the core capabilities of its Vast Data Platform with native block storage and a new API service called Vast Event Broker to increase data analytics decision speeds.

The additions are useful expansions and capabilities for existing Vast Data Platform customers, but they are limited in application or wider appeal, according to storage industry analysts.

Vast Data now considers its platform, a software-defined storage offering with data management features, an AI data repository, said Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting. The Vast Event Broker gives the platform new capabilities for data warehousing, while block storage adds to the core storage capabilities.

Data warehouses, which are established after culling data from a wider array of enterprise data lakehouses, can supply relevant data for trained AI systems for inferencing, a process that enables AI models to produce new and unique outputs, he said.

People are starting to realize the money is in the [AI] inferencing. Ray Lucchesi Founder and president, Silverton Consulting

The boom of AI training is fading, Lucchesi said, but technologies to improve inferencing results and speed are a new selling opportunity for companies like Vast that offer AI technologies.

"It provides another reason to be part of the [Vast] ecosystem," Lucchesi said. "[Vast is] offering more services that are adjacent to AI. People are starting to realize the money is in the [AI] inferencing."

Both capabilities will be included in the Vast platform in March.

Kafkaesque Vast Event Broker provides an Apache Kafka API-compatible event streaming engine that removes the need for event brokers to manage data stored in the Vast Data Platform. This stateless broker service automatically streams information into Vast DataBase, another service designed to create databases within the platform. The integration includes group messaging, event topic metadata and other Kafka-compatible tagging and logging information, according to Vast. Vast Event Broker capability enables customers to connect real-time data at ingestion with archival data within the Vast platform without Kafka clusters or more software that creates latency, said Aaron Chaisson, vice president of product and solutions marketing at Vast Data. "The data in your warehouse would only be as good as your last event cycle [previously]," he said. "You end up having these islands of [active and archived] data. By having a database that accepts real-time data, you can close that [information] gap." The Event Broker capability offers an interesting addition to the Vast platform, potentially expanding its appeal to data analytics to beyond storage teams, said Steve MacDowell, principal analyst and founder of NAND Research. "Integrating that functionality is a natural extension of what Vast did with the database [offerings]," he said. "They're trying to build a soup-to-nuts data infrastructure appliance."