Vast Data looks beyond storage to the data lakehouse

Vast Data doesn't just want to pool enterprise data but also plans to dredge for new data lakehouse capabilities.

Vast, a software vendor specializing in all-flash storage capabilities, is unveiling its new Vast Data Platform, which introduces data management features to ingest and analyze unstructured data for business intelligence, AI and more.

The Vast Data Platform uses general data management standards and connections, such as SQL databases with NAS and object storage, for an enterprise data lakehouse capability, according to Vast.

Enterprises continue to struggle to extract value out of the ever-growing reams of unstructured data, said Steve McDowell, analyst and founding partner of NAND Research. Bringing lakehouses and other organizing capabilities directly into the Vast storage environment could eliminate some technical and cost overhead.

"They're compressing and bringing all of the elements you need in the storage stack," McDowell said. "Nobody understands your data better than your storage."

Vast Data sees its new Data Platform fitting into the enterprise technology stack above storage, the vendor's prior focus.

From data storage to data management The Vast Data Platform has always been a planned product, said Jeff Denworth, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Vast. "We want to give [customers] the platform where you have the infrastructure that can create new information," Denworth said. "We think this, at its core, represents a massive consolidation [of technologies]." The Vast Data Platform includes existing and newly rebranded software DataStore, for its storage capabilities, and DataSpace, the global storage namespace and associated system management capabilities. It also includes DataBase, the new data management capability. The company also plans to add to the platform in 2024 with Vast DataEngine, which company executives said would act as "a global function engine that consolidates data centers and cloud regions into one global computational framework." This capability will add support for programming languages such as SQL and Python, and an event notification system designed to help customers build their own AI frameworks or large language models. The consolidation of tech should lead to savings, according to Vast, which estimated Vast DataBase would cost $0.02 per gigabyte on NVMe drives compared to $0.17 per gigabyte for Google Bigtable on SSDs. "It's just one scalable, transactional and analytical database management system ... that is integrated with your file and object storage system," Denworth said. Vast DataBase will support Apache data importers Parquet, Spark and Trino alongside query interfaces such as Databricks, Presto, HPE Ezmeral and Vast's own REST API. Specific features will include remote edge caching, consistent global snapshots, multi-tenancy and other enterprise mandated features. The service will be sold as part of the on-premises hardware packages offered by Vast and through cloud hyperscalers AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. The Vast DataBase will support popular data importers and query interfaces.