Komprise offers insight into storage costs across clouds

Data management vendor Komprise now lets customers see and shift data across previously siloed storage locations based on user-defined standards and metrics.

Storage Insights, available today for the Komprise platform, provides new capabilities to sort and use available storage for unstructured data across clouds and on-premises. Using the APIs provided by other storage vendors, Storage Insights offers 25 different metrics at launch to see levels of activity, available space and tiering costs regardless of storage vendor or format.

Tools providing an overview of consumed storage aren’t new, said Steve McDowell, an analyst and founding partner at NAND Research. However, the vendor-agonistic view provided by the software lets customers manage storage without jumping across several management portals or services.

“[Data management vendors] all have tools like this,” McDowell said. “It’s the unified [view] with tiering that makes it special.”

Komprise compromise The Storage Insights feature grew out of user requests and prior additions, said Krishna Subramanian, co-founder and COO of Komprise. A feature released earlier this year by the vendor, Komprise Analysis, similarly collected information about a customer’s data landscape for review and created reports on its findings. Analysis may have provided the overview, but Storage Insights takes the capability a step further to let customers place the data into clouds or on-premises hardware of their choice regardless of vendor. Using the Komprise console could eliminate the need to log into different vendor platforms for management while also enabling the customer to standardize their own storage metrics, Subramanian said. “[Customers] don’t have to hunt and peck across a lot of places,” she said. The feature is included as part of the Komprise Intelligent Data Management 5.0 platform alongside Komprise Analysis. Storage Insights, the latest feature for the Komprise Data Management platform, provides an overview of not only what storage is available within a customer’s environment but also set customer-defined metrics.