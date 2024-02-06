Komprise adds disaster recovery with granular restorations

The Komprise platform's data management capabilities now include disaster recovery.

The new Komprise Elastic Replication offers file and object data replication capabilities to a customer's data center or cloud of choice. The capability is available now to existing Komprise Intelligent Data Management and Elastic Data Migration customers.

This capability enables customers to replicate unstructured data in either file or object format and recover to its original format according to metadata information. This enables customers to move large amounts of data to lower cost cloud storage or to backup specific items to another data center without copying over an entire drive.

The new service isn't targeting customers looking to backup mission critical data for immediate recovery, according to Dave Raffo, an independent storage analyst. Instead, it's for customers with large amounts of unstructured data they discover is worth keeping through Komprise's management tools. The capability leans more into Komprise's existing data management capabilities by enabling customers to migrate specific files and objects from archives back into production without needing to mirror data, thus saving money through granular restores.

"They're making their file migration [services] much more granular," Raffo said. "This is stuff that should be built into the major [storage] technology vendors."

From management to recovery Specific use cases for the Komprise Elastic Replication include disaster recovery from data center losses or ransomware attacks, according to Krishna Subramanian, chief operating officer and co-founder of Komprise. Compared with backup software for mission critical workloads, Komprise Elastic Replication focuses on unstructured data that can be recovered with a slight delay and for a potentially lower cost, Subramanian said. "We say this is for non-mission critical data," Subramanian said. "This is for the big amounts of unstructured data that you want to do per share or per directory." The capability should allow customers to avoid mirroring storage resources to offsite clouds or data centers, avoid the cost of having to duplicate the storage system or recover from a snapshot entirely. Customers select what to recover down to the specific share or folder they wish to replicate and set polices through the Komprise console. The technology uses customer snapshots to ensure coherency on both sides of a recovery, said Subramanian. All stored data is kept in the object format, enabling customers to use replicated data even if they discontinue their use of Komprise software.