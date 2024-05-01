How to train an LLM on your own data

General-purpose large language models are convenient because businesses can use them without any special setup or customization. However, to get the most out of LLMs in business settings, organizations can customize these models by training them on the enterprise's own data.

Customized LLMs excel at organization-specific tasks that generic LLMs, such as those that power OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, might not handle as effectively. Training an LLM to meet specific business needs can result in an array of benefits. For example, a retrained LLM can generate responses that are tailored to specific products or workflows.

To decide whether to train an LLM on organization-specific data, start by exploring the different types of LLMs and the benefits of fine-tuning one on a custom data set. Next, walk through the steps required to get started: identifying data sources, cleaning and formatting data, customizing model parameters, retraining the model, and finally testing the model in production.

Generic vs. retrained LLMs LLMs can be divided into two categories: Generic LLMs. Designed to support a wide array of use cases, these LLMs are typically trained on broad sets of data. For the biggest LLMs, such as those built by OpenAI and Google, this can include virtually the entire expanse of information available on the internet.

Retrained or fine-tuned LLMs. These LLMs are trained, at least in part, on custom, purpose-built data sets. In a business context, this might include documentation or emails specific to a particular corporation. Training an LLM using custom data doesn't mean the LLM is trained exclusively on that custom data. In many cases, the optimal approach is to take a model that has been pretrained on a larger, more generic data set and perform some additional training using custom data. That approach, known as fine-tuning, is distinct from retraining the entire model from scratch using entirely new data. But complete retraining could be desirable in cases where the original data does not align at all with the use cases the business aims to support.

Benefits of training an LLM on custom data Why might someone want to retrain or fine-tune an LLM instead of using a generic one that is readily available? The most common reason is that retrained or fine-tuned LLMs can outperform their more generic counterparts on business-specific use cases. For instance, an organization looking to deploy a chatbot that can help customers troubleshoot problems with the company's product will need an LLM with extensive training on how the product works. Even if a generic LLM has some familiarity with the product -- for example, through training data that includes product mentions in public data sources -- it's not likely to have been trained exhaustively on all data sources relevant to the product. The company that owns that product, however, is likely to have internal product documentation that the generic LLM did not train on. Without all the right data, a generic LLM doesn't have the complete context necessary to generate the best responses about the product when engaging with customers. When developers at large AI labs train generic models, they prioritize parameters that will drive the best model behavior across a wide range of scenarios and conversation types. While this is useful for consumer-facing products, it means that the model won't be customized for the specific types of conversations a business chatbot will have. Organizations can address these limitations by retraining or fine-tuning the LLM using information about their products and services. In addition, during custom training, the organization's AI team can adjust parameters like weights to steer the model toward the types of output that are most relevant for the custom use cases it needs to support.