Writer launches new Palmyra Creative LLM
Many generative AI models tend to have similar outputs. Palmyra Creative aims to mix things up while helping users brainstorm ways to improve their content.
Generative AI platform provider Writer on Tuesday introduced Palmyra Creative, the latest addition to its family of large language models.
Palmyra Creative is designed to help teams brainstorm fresh ideas, according to Writer. It seeks to solve the problem of LLMs echoing the same output despite different input, said Waseem Alshikh, CTO and co-founder of Writer.
"All those models ... are using similar types of data, all of us are using data from the web -- it just sounds the same," Alshikh said.
Therefore, Palmyra Creative aims to bring a sense of originality to users who do not want their writing to sound like it was written by an LLM.
"[Palmyra] Creative should enable those focused on creative tasks to further generate ideas that sound original rather than generic, which is often the case with LLMs," said Nick Patience, an analyst at Futurum Group.
Eliminating creativity
However, Mark Beccue, an analyst at Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, cautioned that applications like Palmyra Creative might further eliminate the critical skills needed for writers.
"This is the dumbing down of humans," Beccue said. He added that part of the reason ChatGPT became popular is because humans have a problem with writing.
"We don't want to write an email, we don't want to write a headline," he said.
While LLMs like Palmyra Creative and GenAI writing companies like Writer and Jasper are great for those who are stuck in their writing and need a starting point, users should not rely solely on them, Beccue continued.
"If you want to survive in the AI era, you better not be giving up critical thinking, which is what writing does," he added. "You better not be doing that because you can be replaced easily."
While LLMs can be useful in summing up or creating ideas, it's hard for them to present creative thoughts and ideas since they are regurgitating ideas and thoughts fed to them through their training data, Beccue said.
Different training data
Palmyra Creative is not designed to produce only what it was fed, Alshikh said.
The LLM comprises three models, each trained on different types of data. The models were then mixed, merged and randomized in such a way that Palmyra Creative produces a new type of information that does not exist from the training data itself, he said.
"This is when we start seeing the model actually come up with a new idea outside the training data," Alshikh added.
Writer recommends that users see Palmyra Creative as a medium for brainstorming. However, there is a question of whether the LLM can generate large pieces of content, Patience said.
"Can it really do that at scale every single time when similar requests are made of it?" he asked. "We'll have to see."
There's also the questions of how much the LLM can learn about how the user likes to work, what it is trained on and whether it gets retrained on current trends, Patience added.
Other than being available on the Writer Framework and via Writer's API, Palmyra Creative is also available as an Nvidia NIM Inference microservice on the Nvidia API catalog.
Palmyra Creative costs $5 per 1 million input tokens and $12 per 1 million output tokens.
Nvidia also launched NeMo Retriever microservices for multilingual generative AI. The microservices enable enterprises to gain knowledge from large data and overcome some language and contextual barriers.
Esther Shittu is a TechTarget Editorial news writer and podcast host covering artificial intelligence software and systems.