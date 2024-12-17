Writer launches new Palmyra Creative LLM

Generative AI platform provider Writer on Tuesday introduced Palmyra Creative, the latest addition to its family of large language models.

Palmyra Creative is designed to help teams brainstorm fresh ideas, according to Writer. It seeks to solve the problem of LLMs echoing the same output despite different input, said Waseem Alshikh, CTO and co-founder of Writer.

"All those models ... are using similar types of data, all of us are using data from the web -- it just sounds the same," Alshikh said.

Therefore, Palmyra Creative aims to bring a sense of originality to users who do not want their writing to sound like it was written by an LLM.

"[Palmyra] Creative should enable those focused on creative tasks to further generate ideas that sound original rather than generic, which is often the case with LLMs," said Nick Patience, an analyst at Futurum Group.

Eliminating creativity However, Mark Beccue, an analyst at Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, cautioned that applications like Palmyra Creative might further eliminate the critical skills needed for writers. "This is the dumbing down of humans," Beccue said. He added that part of the reason ChatGPT became popular is because humans have a problem with writing. "We don't want to write an email, we don't want to write a headline," he said. If you want to survive in the AI era, you better not be giving up critical thinking, which is what writing does. Mark BeccueAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group While LLMs like Palmyra Creative and GenAI writing companies like Writer and Jasper are great for those who are stuck in their writing and need a starting point, users should not rely solely on them, Beccue continued. "If you want to survive in the AI era, you better not be giving up critical thinking, which is what writing does," he added. "You better not be doing that because you can be replaced easily." While LLMs can be useful in summing up or creating ideas, it's hard for them to present creative thoughts and ideas since they are regurgitating ideas and thoughts fed to them through their training data, Beccue said.