Writer multilingual LLM revolves around synthetic data

While some vendors are working to ensure large language models become better at reasoning, other AI vendors are making them compatible in multiple languages.

Writer is a provider of a full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises.

While the vendor provides a platform that enterprises can use to build generative AI capabilities into their workflows, it also offers a family of LLMs: Palmyra. The models support text generation and translation in numerous languages, including Spanish, French, Hindi and Russian.

"Multilingual training data and models that can be as good in dozens of other languages as they are in English is something everybody should strive for," Writer co-founder and CEO May Habib said on a recent episode of Informa TechTarget's Targeting AI podcast. Writer also uses large volumes of synthetic data to help build legal confidence in generative AI technology, she said.

Writer also publishes data on how its models score for bias and toxicity. "We really want to make sure that we are compliant with folks' ESG [environmental, social and governance] guardrails and guidelines," Habib said.

Writer recently raised $200 million in Series C funding, bringing its valuation to $1.9 billion.

Esther Shittu is an Informa TechTarget news writer and podcast host covering artificial intelligence software and systems. Shaun Sutner is senior news director for Informa TechTarget's information management team, driving coverage of artificial intelligence, unified communications, analytics and data management technologies. Together, they host the Targeting AI podcast series.