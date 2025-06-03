What comes after LLMs? The next wave in generative AI

Without large language models, generative AI as we know it wouldn't exist.

But LLMs are also subject to some significant limitations -- including a propensity to hallucinate, extensive demand for compute resources and no capacity to reason.

Because these problems pose major challenges for certain generative AI use cases, it's reasonable to expect that other types of models will enter the generative AI ecosystem sooner or later. LLMs aren't likely to disappear entirely within the foreseeable future, but they might be complemented by other forms of AI that excel in areas where LLMs fall short.

Research on LLM alternatives remains limited, so it's impossible to accurately predict the next big thing in generative AI after LLMs. But it's not too early to make some educated guesses -- looking to technology such as logical reasoning systems, real-time learning models, liquid learning networks and small language models.

What is an LLM, exactly? Broadly speaking, the term LLM refers to any machine learning model trained on large amounts of textual data -- hence the "large" descriptor. However, when some people talk about LLMs, they're referring specifically to ones that use the transformer architecture. That architecture's hallmark feature is the ability to translate text into tokens and analyze multiple tokens simultaneously, using a technique called an attention mechanism to estimate the relative importance of various words and other tokens in a passage of text. This makes transformers different from other model types that process data sequentially. All major LLMs that have made big splashes in recent years -- such as OpenAI's GPT models, Anthropic's Claude models and Meta's Llama models -- use the transformer architecture. But there are other types of LLMs, such as Mamba, that use different approaches. The category can also be ambiguous because there is no formal definition of how large a model's training data set must be for the model to qualify as an LLM. The big-name LLMs train on massive volumes of data, likely including most information freely available on the internet. If developers were to train a model on a smaller subset of data, it's debatable whether it would still count as an LLM or would be better labeled as a small language model (SLM). In this sense, the term LLM is similar to the term big data -- there are no strict rules governing how "large" or "big" the relevant data sets need to be.

The imperfections of LLMs LLMs can do impressive things, like interpret natural-language prompts and generate novel content in response. LLMs can also be combined with image and video generators to create multimodal content. Yet LLMs are also subject to some notable challenges and drawbacks: Hallucination risks. LLMs hallucinate, meaning they generate responses that include false information, primarily due to how they process input. Certain types of LLMs are more prone to hallucinations than others; some non-transformer LLMs, like EMMA, report low hallucination rates. Still, it does not appear possible to create a hallucination-proof LLM.

LLMs can't learn new information continuously. They can only generate content based on whatever data they were trained on. To update an LLM's knowledge base, you need to train it on additional data, and there is currently no reliable way to train a model in real time so that its knowledge remains continuously up to date. Inability to reason. LLMs cannot reason because they can't use logic to interpret data unrelated to their training. They can only compare input to patterns within their training data and use those relationships to generate output. These challenges can create roadblocks for certain use cases. For instance, hallucinations make generative AI unreliable in contexts where accuracy is absolutely critical -- like the law, as one attorney famously learned the hard way when he used ChatGPT to assist with legal research. Likewise, any use case that requires information to be completely up to date -- for example, searching recently published news articles -- is challenging to support with an LLM because the LLM's knowledge base will never be fully in sync with data that changes in real time. And the computationally intense nature of LLMs makes them expensive to build and operate, which could potentially limit the long-term growth of LLM technology.