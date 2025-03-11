Why small language models are on the rise

Large language models are everywhere in business, from writing code to creating content to analyzing data. As they become ubiquitous, the conventional wisdom has linked model size with stronger performance: The larger the LLM, the better.

Small language models (SLMs) directly challenge this assumption. Whereas LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Anthropic's Claude rely on hundreds of billions of parameters, SLMs take a more focused, lightweight approach, typically operating with fewer than 30 billion parameters. Like LLMs, they have use cases in various industries, from healthcare to manufacturing to retail.

SLMs can balance efficiency and high performance, are useful at the edge, and differ significantly from LLMs. But they can't always replace their larger counterparts. Teams must weigh the costs and benefits of each language model type to decide which is best suited for their use case.

How do small language models work? Unlike LLMs, which are trained to handle a wide variety of general tasks, SLMs focus on precision for specific purposes. This efficiency stems from key technological features and a unique training philosophy: Knowledge distillation involves training a smaller "student" model to mimic a larger, already-trained "teacher" model.

involves training a smaller "student" model to mimic a larger, already-trained "teacher" model. Model quantization reduces high-precision numbers in the model to more efficient formats. This can considerably shrink model size while maintaining original performance.

reduces high-precision numbers in the model to more efficient formats. This can considerably shrink model size while maintaining original performance. Pruning removes redundant connections within a neural network that limit the model's ability to answer general questions. With careful results testing, pruning can significantly reduce model size.

removes redundant connections within a neural network that limit the model's ability to answer general questions. With careful results testing, pruning can significantly reduce model size. Sparse attention mechanisms enable SLMs to focus only on the most important connections between words, significantly reducing the computing power needed to process information. In contrast, LLMs examine how each word relates to all others when analyzing text. Training an SLM also involves a different data approach compared with training an LLM; namely, SLMs prioritize quality over quantity. They rely on carefully curated, domain-specific data sets that are regularly updated for relevance, rather than using giant, highly diverse text data sets. For example, an SLM for healthcare document analysis does not need to train on thousands of newspaper articles or novels. Instead, it should train on medical documents that are regularly updated to keep up with emerging trends and practices. This combination of technological features and focused training enables SLMs to achieve remarkable efficiency while maintaining high performance in their intended scenarios.

Small language models at the edge SLM deployments can include robots, drones or edge devices, with data being processed directly on or near the device that collects it rather than on a distant cloud server. For example, when a manufacturing system uses sensors and an SLM to detect defects, the analysis happens on the factory floor rather than at a remote data center. SLMs at the edge offer numerous benefits: Near-instant response times -- milliseconds instead of seconds.

Continued operation during limited internet connectivity.

Reduced data transmission costs.

Enhanced privacy and security, as sensitive data stays local.

Small language model use cases Organizations can tailor SLMs to specific industry needs while maintaining high performance and security standards. SLMs' ability to deploy at the edge, maintain data sovereignty and operate in real time makes them particularly valuable in scenarios where traditional cloud-based LLMs would be impractical or noncompliant. Industry Use case Example implementation Key benefits Healthcare Clinical documentation analysis Medical clinics' use of on-premises SLMs for real-time medical note analysis without exposing private data Data privacy, such as HIPAA compliance

Real-time processing

Ability to function offline Manufacturing Quality control inspection Manufacturers' deployment of SLMs on assembly lines for real-time defect detection with response times under 100 ms Low latency

Edge device deployment

24/7 operation Financial services Fraud detection European banks using local SLMs for transaction monitoring to comply with GDPR Data sovereignty

Real-time analysis

Regulatory compliance Legal Contract analysis Law firms using SLMs to review nondisclosure agreements and contracts without cloud transmission Client confidentiality

On-premises processing

Specialized knowledge Telecommunications Network management Telecom providers using SLMs in network nodes for immediate threat detection and response Edge processing

Real-time response

Continuous operation Retail In-store customer service Retail chains deploying SLMs in store systems for real-time customer assistance Offline operation

Low latency

Personalization Defense and aerospace Mission systems Defense contractors using SLMs for classified document analysis in secure facilities Air-gapped operation

Security clearance compliance

Specialized knowledge Energy and utilities Grid management Utility companies using SLMs in smart grid systems for immediate anomaly detection Real-time monitoring

Edge deployment

Continuous operation

How to choose between SLMs vs. LLMs While both are language model types, SLMs and LLMs vary in key characteristics: Feature Small language models Large language models Parameter count Typically 30 billion or fewer Hundreds of billions to trillions Training data Curated and domain-specific Massive, diverse and scraped from the internet Hardware requirements Standard GPUs or even CPUs Multiple high-end GPUs or TPUs Inference speed Milliseconds to seconds Seconds to minutes Memory usage Typically 2 to 16 GB Typically 50 GB or more Deployment Can run on device Usually requires cloud infrastructure Use cases Specialized tasks General-purpose tasks Cost to train Thousands of dollars Millions of dollars Energy consumption Relatively low; can run on standard hardware Very high; requires specialized cooling systems Where do compact models fit in? The differences between SLMs and LLMs become more complex when compared with compact models like OpenAI's o3-mini or Anthropic's Claude Haiku. Although they are marketed as lightweight language models, compact models still demand substantial compute. These streamlined versions are faster and more cost-effective than their full-sized counterparts, but they remain general-purpose tools designed for cloud deployments. Understanding this distinction helps avoid a common misconception. When AI companies advertise smaller or faster models, they're usually referring to optimized versions of their cloud-based LLMs, not true SLMs. These optimized LLMs offer better performance and lower costs, but are fundamentally different from purpose-built SLMs that can run independently on private infrastructure. Even DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model, which generated a great deal of excitement in early 2025, is still considered a large model at over 671 billion parameters. The excitement was due to its remarkable breakthroughs in efficiency, not the scale of the model. The key business consideration between an LLM and an SLM is matching the tool to fit unique needs. Choose cloud-based LLMs, including smaller versions like Claude Haiku, when the use case demands versatile AI capabilities and doesn't have strict data privacy or latency requirements. Choose SLMs when the use case demands specialized performance, local deployments or complete control over data.