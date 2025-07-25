How to evaluate LLMs for enterprise use cases

The success of AI in the enterprise depends not just on selecting the most advanced model, but also on deploying the right model for the right task while optimizing costs and reducing risks.

Large language models (LLMs) are foundational to many generative AI enterprise uses. Discerning which LLM an organization should choose is no easy task, especially considering that an evaluation includes more than just academic benchmarks.

Enterprise LLM evaluation must go beyond broad model performance to consider enterprise readiness, flexibility, scalability and risk dimensions. An approach that considers challenges and treats LLMs as evolving enterprise infrastructure is key to choosing the best LLM.

Enterprise LLM evaluation vs. academic benchmarks Research lab settings typically evaluate LLMs using curated data sets and narrow benchmarks to measure capabilities like reasoning, summarization and translation. Different benchmarks evaluate different capabilities. Benchmarks like Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), ROUGE and SuperGLUE test reasoning and understanding, and benchmarks like HumanEval measure coding abilities. While these benchmarks can indicate a model's potential, they often assume static inputs, controlled environments and well-defined outputs. In contrast, enterprise use cases are often more ambiguous and domain-specific. AI output must be consistent, explainable and follow industry regulations. Performance failures can have significant repercussions, including loss of customer trust and violation of compliance requirements. Therefore, the highest-scoring model is not necessarily the best model for an organization. Organizations must also consider factors such as integration constraints, governance, controls, latency, data privacy and security.

5 enterprise LLM evaluation considerations To evaluate LLMs for enterprise use, compare them in five categories: technical performance, enterprise readiness, flexibility, scalability and risk. 1. Technical performance metrics Technical metrics evaluate different aspects of a model's performance. For example, the following benchmarks compare technical capabilities: BLEU and ROUGE. Compares model performance on tasks related to language summarization and translation.

Measures performance around classification and extraction tasks. HumanEval. Evaluates coding performance. These metrics and others like them are useful for creating a list of models for consideration. However, they don't consider other important enterprise evaluation metrics, such as business constraints and requirements. 2. Enterprise readiness metrics These metrics help determine if an LLM can meet enterprise needs for accuracy, consistency and domain-specific task performance. Key metrics include the following: Task-specific accuracy. Measures LLM accuracy for specific workflows, such as summarizing a policy or extracting contract terms.

Measures responses across semantically similar prompts to ensure stability in user-facing systems. Grounding. Evaluates whether responses trace to verifiable data, often called ground truth data, especially when using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Evaluates performance with industry-specific inputs and native speaker review. Knowledge freshness. Measures the ability to reflect current information, either natively or through RAG. 3. Flexibility metrics Flexibility determines how well an LLM adapts to new requirements. Key factors to consider include the following: Fine-tuning support. Cost and speed of custom training options.

Cost and speed of custom training options. RAG compatibility. Ease of grounding outputs in enterprise knowledge bases.

Ease of grounding outputs in enterprise knowledge bases. Context window size. Particularly for document summarization or complex workflows.

Particularly for document summarization or complex workflows. Prompting. How reliably models adapt to structured prompts, examples or role metadata.

How reliably models adapt to structured prompts, examples or role metadata. Tool use and chaining. Support for API invocation or agent behavior in multistep tasks.

Support for API invocation or agent behavior in multistep tasks. Team use. Handling different roles, policies and teams within a single system. 4. Operational metrics Platform and infrastructure factors determine LLM suitability for cost-effective enterprise deployments at scale. Key operational metrics include the following: Latency. Use time to first token (TTFT) and the 95 th percentile response time. TTFT measures initial system responsiveness, and the 95 th percentile response time helps understand the response time distribution.

Use time to first token (TTFT) and the 95 percentile response time. TTFT measures initial system responsiveness, and the 95 percentile response time helps understand the response time distribution. Scalability. Test LLMs for their throughput under realistic load and traffic conditions, concurrency handling ability and limits, and memory optimization and efficiency.

Test LLMs for their throughput under realistic load and traffic conditions, concurrency handling ability and limits, and memory optimization and efficiency. Cost efficiency. Don't look at the cost per input/output token in isolation; instead, understand the total cost per completed task under real usage scenarios.

Don't look at the cost per input/output token in isolation; instead, understand the total cost per completed task under real usage scenarios. Integration. Understand available API and SDK support, vendor and third-party tools and cloud and on-premises deployment options.

Understand available API and SDK support, vendor and third-party tools and cloud and on-premises deployment options. Availability. Assess service-level agreements (SLAs), version stability, real-time monitoring and support. 5. Risk and compliance metrics LLMs must adhere to an organization's security and regulatory requirements. In this category, the metrics tend to be qualitative: Data privacy compliance. Measure compliance with business-specific regulations such as the GDPR, HIPAA or EU AI Act. Data practices such as encryption and retention policies can help ensure compliance.

Measure compliance with business-specific regulations such as the GDPR, HIPAA or EU AI Act. Data practices such as encryption and retention policies can help ensure compliance. Auditability. Trace outputs to inputs, references for review or legal discovery.

Trace outputs to inputs, references for review or legal discovery. Bias and fairness. Evaluate if the model is representative across demographics and geographies.

Evaluate if the model is representative across demographics and geographies. Vendor transparency. Define the level of clarity around training data, fine-tuning processes, safety mechanisms and indemnity clauses.