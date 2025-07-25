Getty Images/iStockphoto
How to evaluate LLMs for enterprise use cases
What defines success is business value -- not just benchmark scores.
The success of AI in the enterprise depends not just on selecting the most advanced model, but also on deploying the right model for the right task while optimizing costs and reducing risks.
Large language models (LLMs) are foundational to many generative AI enterprise uses. Discerning which LLM an organization should choose is no easy task, especially considering that an evaluation includes more than just academic benchmarks.
Enterprise LLM evaluation must go beyond broad model performance to consider enterprise readiness, flexibility, scalability and risk dimensions. An approach that considers challenges and treats LLMs as evolving enterprise infrastructure is key to choosing the best LLM.
Enterprise LLM evaluation vs. academic benchmarks
Research lab settings typically evaluate LLMs using curated data sets and narrow benchmarks to measure capabilities like reasoning, summarization and translation. Different benchmarks evaluate different capabilities. Benchmarks like Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), ROUGE and SuperGLUE test reasoning and understanding, and benchmarks like HumanEval measure coding abilities.
While these benchmarks can indicate a model's potential, they often assume static inputs, controlled environments and well-defined outputs. In contrast, enterprise use cases are often more ambiguous and domain-specific. AI output must be consistent, explainable and follow industry regulations. Performance failures can have significant repercussions, including loss of customer trust and violation of compliance requirements.
Therefore, the highest-scoring model is not necessarily the best model for an organization. Organizations must also consider factors such as integration constraints, governance, controls, latency, data privacy and security.
5 enterprise LLM evaluation considerations
To evaluate LLMs for enterprise use, compare them in five categories: technical performance, enterprise readiness, flexibility, scalability and risk.
1. Technical performance metrics
Technical metrics evaluate different aspects of a model's performance. For example, the following benchmarks compare technical capabilities:
- BLEU and ROUGE. Compares model performance on tasks related to language summarization and translation.
- F1 score. Measures performance around classification and extraction tasks.
- HumanEval. Evaluates coding performance.
These metrics and others like them are useful for creating a list of models for consideration. However, they don't consider other important enterprise evaluation metrics, such as business constraints and requirements.
2. Enterprise readiness metrics
These metrics help determine if an LLM can meet enterprise needs for accuracy, consistency and domain-specific task performance. Key metrics include the following:
- Task-specific accuracy. Measures LLM accuracy for specific workflows, such as summarizing a policy or extracting contract terms.
- Response consistency. Measures responses across semantically similar prompts to ensure stability in user-facing systems.
- Grounding. Evaluates whether responses trace to verifiable data, often called ground truth data, especially when using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
- Hallucination rate. Scores hallucinations against domain references, taking a special interest in high-stakes tasks.
- Domain and multilingual performance. Evaluates performance with industry-specific inputs and native speaker review.
- Knowledge freshness. Measures the ability to reflect current information, either natively or through RAG.
3. Flexibility metrics
Flexibility determines how well an LLM adapts to new requirements. Key factors to consider include the following:
- Fine-tuning support. Cost and speed of custom training options.
- RAG compatibility. Ease of grounding outputs in enterprise knowledge bases.
- Context window size. Particularly for document summarization or complex workflows.
- Prompting. How reliably models adapt to structured prompts, examples or role metadata.
- Tool use and chaining. Support for API invocation or agent behavior in multistep tasks.
- Team use. Handling different roles, policies and teams within a single system.
4. Operational metrics
Platform and infrastructure factors determine LLM suitability for cost-effective enterprise deployments at scale. Key operational metrics include the following:
- Latency. Use time to first token (TTFT) and the 95th percentile response time. TTFT measures initial system responsiveness, and the 95th percentile response time helps understand the response time distribution.
- Scalability. Test LLMs for their throughput under realistic load and traffic conditions, concurrency handling ability and limits, and memory optimization and efficiency.
- Cost efficiency. Don't look at the cost per input/output token in isolation; instead, understand the total cost per completed task under real usage scenarios.
- Integration. Understand available API and SDK support, vendor and third-party tools and cloud and on-premises deployment options.
- Availability. Assess service-level agreements (SLAs), version stability, real-time monitoring and support.
5. Risk and compliance metrics
LLMs must adhere to an organization's security and regulatory requirements. In this category, the metrics tend to be qualitative:
- Data privacy compliance. Measure compliance with business-specific regulations such as the GDPR, HIPAA or EU AI Act. Data practices such as encryption and retention policies can help ensure compliance.
- Auditability. Trace outputs to inputs, references for review or legal discovery.
- Bias and fairness. Evaluate if the model is representative across demographics and geographies.
- Vendor transparency. Define the level of clarity around training data, fine-tuning processes, safety mechanisms and indemnity clauses.
10 challenges when evaluating LLMs and how to address them
LLM evaluation often comes with challenges. Organizations should consider these 10 common concerns and best practices for mitigation.
1. Incomplete benchmark reports
LLM vendors often release technical reports along with an LLM, highlighting performance on generalized benchmarks. However, reports like these sometimes emphasize performance on technical metrics without considering domain complexities or compliance needs.
For example, xAI's release of Grok 4 included benchmark reports for leading scores in technical areas like math and coding, but did not discuss training data provenance, system-level safety audits, regulated-domain evaluations or safeguards against misuse and bias -- despite noted failures such as offensive content generation.
Therefore, organizations need to supplement technical reports with domain- and compliance-specific metrics. The following best practices can help:
- Develop custom internal evaluation sets based on anonymized enterprise data such as policy documents, contracts and emails.
- Involve business stakeholders in scoring outputs for usefulness, accuracy, clarity and tone.
- Use standard prompts and fixed parameters across models to ensure consistent comparisons.
2. Prompt sensitivity
LLMs can produce inconsistent output from semantically similar prompts. This undermines reliability and increases risk in customer-facing or compliance-critical workflows.
To combat prompt sensitivity, implement these best practices:
- Create templates to standardize prompts.
- Use structured prompting methods, such as chain-of-thought and system-level instructions, to guide behavior and reduce variability.
- Test models with paraphrased input to evaluate robustness.
3. Hallucinations
LLMs are prone to generating false or unverifiable information. These hallucinations can be costly for organizations.
The following best practices can help alleviate hallucination concerns:
- Deploy RAG to ground responses in enterprise knowledge bases or documents.
- Quantify hallucination rates by comparing outputs against gold-standard references, particularly in legal, healthcare or policy use cases.
- In critical workflows, ensure human review before publishing or acting upon outputs.
4. Poor domain adaptation
General-purpose models trained on internet-scale corpora often misinterpret industry terminology, workflows and structured documents.
To ensure that models adapt to an organization's domain, follow these best practices:
- Evaluate models with domain-specific data sets and tasks, such as summarizing clinical notes or analyzing loan documents.
- Test whether models can be fine-tuned efficiently.
- For faster deployments, prioritize models that support parameter-efficient tuning or plug-and-play RAG integration.
5. Failure to meet business needs
Technical performance metrics provide only limited insight into business value. For example, a model that performs well on a summarization benchmark might still fail to reduce workloads or meet customer expectations.
To make sure LLMs meet business needs, follow these best practices:
- Define success metrics in business terms, such as average handling time reduction or time saved per document review.
- Configure applications to collect usage data and track performance over time.
- Score model outputs for business-relevant factors like tone, completeness and actionability, not just syntactic match.
6. Degraded performance at scale
An LLM might perform well in standalone tests but degrade under production load, failing to meet latency SLAs, producing incomplete responses or seeing a spike in error rates.
To ensure an LLM performs at scale, follow these best practices:
- Load test models with realistic traffic patterns to track latency, timeout rates and throughput under concurrency.
- For interactive applications, prioritize models with fast time-to-first-token behavior.
- If using third-party APIs, validate SLA commitments and test failover behavior during simulated outages.
7. Unclear or ballooning costs
Token pricing often obscures the actual cost of LLM deployments. Review overhead, retry rates, slow responses and manual intervention can all significantly increase total cost per task.
The following best practices can help keep LLM costs under control:
- Simulate end-to-end usage with real workloads to estimate task-level cost, including prompt engineering, retries and review.
- Compare different model sizes to identify cost-performance inflection points.
- Use a hybrid model strategy. For example, choose lightweight models for high-volume, low-risk tasks and larger models where precision or compliance is critical.
8. Embedded or amplified bias
LLMs might deliver lower-quality responses or problematic output when interacting with different demographics, languages or cultural contexts. This can create fairness risks and reputational damage.
To reduce bias, implement the following best practices:
- Conduct bias audits using representative personas and inputs across geographies, languages and identity groups.
- Red team models with adversarial prompts to surface stereotypes or inappropriate refusals.
- Select vendors that disclose their training data practices and implement bias mitigation tooling.
9. Misalignment with business requirements
Models that generate technically accurate content might still fail operationally if they don't align with organizational tone, structure or internal policy requirements.
To align LLMs with business requirements, follow these best practices:
- Evaluate models not just on output but also on formatting, tone compliance, and process alignment.
- Test for adaptability across roles and departments using structured metadata in prompts.
- Build review checkpoints into workflows, especially where auditability or version tracking is required.
10. One-time evaluation mindset
Many organizations evaluate LLMs only during initial procurement. But models change and evolve rapidly due to vendor updates, model drift or evolving business needs. Without ongoing evaluation, performance might degrade and go unnoticed.
To continuously monitor LLM performance, follow these best practices:
- Build automated pipelines that retest models against a fixed benchmark suite after major prompt or API changes.
- Monitor production usage continuously for accuracy, cost, latency and hallucination trends.
- Reassess vendor fit quarterly, adjusting for updated business priorities like compliance or localization.
Kashyap Kompella is an industry analyst, author, educator and AI adviser to leading companies and startups across the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions. Currently, he is CEO of RPA2AI Research, a global technology industry analyst firm.