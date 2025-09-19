How to use rsync to streamline centralized backups

Today's decentralized computing puts data near the users who need it, but can make completing basic tasks, such as backups, challenging. Luckily, rsync can help simplify complex backup processes for administrators.

The Linux rsync utility copies and synchronizes data between file servers. It does this by comparing files at the source and identifying differences between them. The utility then transfers only the changed parts of the file to make the two copies match.

While rsync has been around for a very long time, it remains an essential sysadmin tool. To demonstrate, this article presents a specific scenario where an organization might use rsync for backups.

The theoretical organization has multiple branch offices, each with its own file server for local employees. The administrators at headquarters (HQ) want to simplify the backup process by centralizing specific data from these branch office servers to a single, powerful central file server. From there, administrators will use enterprise backup software.

This scenario illustrates the various uses and the commands necessary for synchronizing files for centralized backups using rsync. If your organization struggles to synchronize files for backups, this scenario can help guide you through the necessary steps.

Why rsync? Several of rsync's features and capabilities make it suited to this data synchronization process, including the following: Easy configuration and automation with scripting.

Speed and optimization by only synchronizing changes.

Recursive file structure navigation to detect changed files.

The ability to resume interrupted transfers.

Strong cross-platform compatibility to span many use cases.

Scenario environment The technical aspects of this scenario are as follows. Readers can adapt locations, hostnames, and IP addressing to reflect their environment. HQ: Central Linux file server named file-server01 with IP address 192.168.1.10/24

with IP address 192.168.1.10/24 Sufficient storage capacity and performance to support the expected data.

Rsync installed.

Target directory for incoming data, such as /data/branches . Add subdirectories for each branch office file server. Branch offices: Branch Office 2: Local Linux file server named file-server02 with IP address 192.168.2.30/24

with IP address 192.168.2.30/24 Branch Office 3: Local Linux file server named file-server03 with IP address 192.168.3.22/24

with IP address 192.168.3.22/24 Branch Office 4: Local Linux file server named file-server04 with IP address 192.168.4.27/24

with IP address 192.168.4.27/24 Consistent data directories on each server, such as /srv/data .

. Reliable Internet or VPN connectivity, including encryption. Consider updating your Linux file servers to the same versions of the same distributions. Update all involved applications, especially rsync itself, to the same version. While these steps are not strictly necessary, they help avoid minor differences in software versions. Note that macOS includes rsync by default. Add rsync to Windows with Windows Subsystem for Linux or Cygwin.

Configure connectivity Configure DNS name resolution to simplify management, enabling your commands to use the server hostnames instead of IP addresses. Tunnel these connections using SSH for reliable encryption. Configure SSH key-based authentication for a passwordless option. Here are the general steps: Create a dedicated account, such as backupadmin , for the rsync process on each branch file server and the HQ file server. Generate keys for the backupadmin account that rsync will use on the HQ file server by using the ssh-keygen command. Distribute the public key to each of the branch servers using the ssh-copy-id backupadmin@file-server02 command. Modify the command for the other two file servers. Test the configuration to ensure SSH does not prompt the backupadmin account for a password.

To push or to pull, that is the question You have two strategies when designing your rsync configurations: push or pull. Push method. The branch office file servers initiate a connection to the HQ server and "push" the changed files to it.

The branch office file servers initiate a connection to the HQ server and "push" the changed files to it. Pull method. The HQ file server initiates the connection to the branch office servers and "pulls" the changed files from them. This scenario uses the pull method to keep the rsync configuration in the hands of the central IT staff at the HQ location. It also simplifies account management and SSH configurations.

Running rsync commands Rsync relies on a standard Linux syntax: the command is followed by options and then the source and destination targets. rsync [options] source destination If you're using a remote system as the source, specify an account with the necessary privileges to access the required data. The destination is a local file path. rsync [options] account@remotesystem:/path /local/path To synchronize the files at /srv/data on the remote system file-server02 as backadmin to the local /data/branches/file-server02 directory, type: rsync [options] backupadmin@file-server02:/srv/data /data/branches/file-server02 Many options exist for modifying rsync's behavior. Here are a few common choices: -a : Archive mode to preserve permissions, timestamps and symlinks.

: Archive mode to preserve permissions, timestamps and symlinks. -v : Verbose mode to improve the usefulness of log file entries.

: Verbose mode to improve the usefulness of log file entries. -z : Compresses files for more efficient transfers.

: Compresses files for more efficient transfers. --delete : Removes files deleted at the branches from the storage at HQ. Use the man cron command to open the cron man page if you need help with the options. Your fundamental command will look like this: rsync -avz --delete backupadmin@file-server02:/srv/data /data/branches/file-server02 Repeat the command, modifying it appropriately for file-server03 and file-server04. One option when configuring rsync is to use its built-in "dry run" feature. By adding the -n option, you can test the command without transferring any data. This feature can be particularly useful for testing.

Configure rsync logging Rsync can generate log file entries in custom logs. Add the --log-file={path} option to the standard rsync command. For example, to generate a log file for the remote file-server02 resource, use the following command: rsync -avz --delete --log-file=/var/log/backups/file-server02.log backupadmin@file-server02:/srv/data /data/branches/file-server02 You can then view the log file entries in the /var/log/backups/file-server02.log file.