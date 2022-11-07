How to effectively compare storage system performance

Storage vendors love to talk about their performance specifications, such as IOPS, throughput and latencies. The problem is that there's no standardization of those specifications among vendors.

There is little guidance as to how vendors measure or come up with those storage system performance numbers or how they correlate to a specific workload or application. In addition, vendors measure performance in different ways. Add in different storage types -- block, file and object -- and it gets even more complicated.

You, the IT pro, are essentially left to your own devices to figure it out. So, how should you compare performance?

Specific performance metric misinterpretations Storage system performance metrics generally measure three things: latency or delay of reads and writes, IOPS and throughput, i.e., the number of bytes per second. The problem is their measurement; it's difficult to tell exactly what a given storage vendor measures. As seen by the following chart, organizations should consider multiple factors to standardize vendors' performance claims. The type of storage matters, too. Block storage generally focuses on latency and IOPS. File and object storage tend to focus more on throughput. Storage vendors generally measure with a process that delivers the best results for the given vendor. It does not necessarily correlate to the real world or specific workloads. Benchmarks can be an accurate storage system performance metric. However, the storage configuration can manipulate them. The configuration is often one that you would rarely or never buy. It doesn't mean the benchmark is not accurate. It means it's not accurate for the configuration the vendors propose. Regardless of their performance assertions, it's crucial to know how vendors measured that performance and how that performance applies to the proposed storage configuration. There is little guidance as to how vendors measure or come up with storage system performance numbers or how they correlate to a specific workload or application.

Proof-of-concept partiality The goal of most storage salespeople is to get their storage system installed and tested at the customer's office in a proof of concept (POC). They know that, once their product is on-site and applications are running against it, it is likely that the organization buys the storage system. The problem with POCs for the busy IT administrator is the number of resources, amount of effort and time it takes to do them. There is another approach, but it does require some work.

A methodology to compare storage system performance First, determine all the workloads that you will place on the proposed storage system. Next, figure out the peak load on the storage system or systems you plan to replace. Then, estimate both the capacity and peak performance growth rate within the next three years. Now, for the fun part: Ask the vendor to simulate its peak workloads in its labs on the proposed configuration. Allow oversight on its testing, and have the vendor provide the results in writing. This puts the risk back on the storage vendor or reseller and not on you. What if this methodology is simply impractical for you? Then, go to the following secondary methodology.