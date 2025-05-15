Data compression vs. deduplication

Backup administrators rely on efficient processes and economical storage space use. Compression and deduplication are two similar -- but different -- techniques that can help.

Backing up files is critical, and creating copies of data is a major part of that. This can lead to backup processes congesting the network or causing slow access to resources. With continued focus on availability metrics like recovery time objectives, strong data management capabilities are essential to keep extraneous copies of data from slowing down performance.

There are two primary data reduction approaches administrators use: data compression and deduplication. Also used in file server storage and general data management, compression and deduplication can help maintain more efficient backup processes. While compression reduces the size of files by eliminating redundant information, deduplication replaces that information with pointers to a single source.

This article will cover more about how compression and deduplication work, their advantages and disadvantages, and use cases for both methods.

What is data compression? Data compression encodes data to reduce its size. The general approach removes redundant or unneeded information to reduce the file size. The result is a more efficient use of storage capacity and network bandwidth. There are two types of compression, lossy and lossless. Lossy compression permanently removes data, resulting in a possible loss of quality but a higher compression rate. Lossless compression does not remove data, enabling complete data restoration, but without as good a compression rate as lossy compression. Data compression offers several advantages to administrators, including the following: Saving storage space, reducing costs.

Speeding up network file transfers.

Improving the performance of backup jobs and restore operations.

Optimizing data management. While data compression might offer performance improvements and high space savings, it has its downsides. For one, compression is a CPU-intensive activity, which means it can potentially slow systems during the process. Corruption is possible when compressing data, which could damage mission-critical files. It can also be difficult to predict the savings associated with compression.

What is data deduplication? Data deduplication also reduces or removes redundant information, but differently from compression. It replaces redundant information with pointers to a single data source rather than using multiple copies. Like compression, deduplication offers benefits such as storage savings and increased backup efficiency. Administrators configure deduplication to happen at either the source or the target. With source deduplication, the deduplication process occurs before data is sent to the storage repository. With target deduplication, the process occurs at the storage target. For example, an administrator could configure target deduplication for backup jobs stored in the cloud, offloading the processor performance hit to cloud-based resources rather than local servers, and preventing users from feeling the effects. Depending on the file type, deduplication can dramatically affect the storage infrastructure. When Microsoft first integrated deduplication with Windows Server, it reported space savings ranging from 30%-95% for files such as user documents and virtualization libraries. In addition to storage cost savings, benefits of deduplication include the following: Reducing the amount of data for backup jobs, causing them to take less time.

Reducing storage space required for backup jobs.

Reducing network utilization due to smaller backups. However, like data compression, deduplication has its challenges. It is CPU-intensive, deduplicated data is not immune to corruption, and despite estimates, it can be difficult to predict associated cost savings. Additionally, managing deduplication is a complex task and the method has limited effectiveness on some file formats.