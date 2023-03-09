How SSD data reduction can help enterprises

While data reduction in storage used to have a backup focus, vendors now commonly include the technologies in their flash-based systems.

The superior performance that SSDs offer over HDDs has made it possible to use data reduction techniques even in primary storage systems that support mission-critical applications. Vendors have also improved their data reduction techniques for better efficiency and to help minimize the impact on performance.

Despite these advantages, SSD data reduction technologies can vary significantly from one product to the next in terms of effectiveness and, on the other end, the resulting performance decline. Before choosing a storage product, decision-makers should fully understand a system's data reduction capabilities, their potential effect on application performance and how much an organization saves in storage costs.

What data reduction encompasses: Then and now Data reduction is a broad term and can incorporate a variety of features, but it generally focuses on two primary technologies: compression and deduplication. Compression removes redundant data at the bit level, and deduplication removes data at the block level. For many years, data reduction was generally relegated to secondary storage that supported backups and archives, where the emphasis was on effective resource use rather than on application performance. IT teams have been reluctant to implement either compression or deduplication on their primary storage systems because of the potential impact on application performance. For many organizations, this continued to be true even as they moved to all-flash arrays for their primary storage.

The issues with SSD data reduction Data reduction operations could eat up both memory and CPU resources, add I/O overhead, increase latency and reduce overall performance. Even if organizations wanted to adopt data reduction, they might have been running workloads that couldn't benefit from these technologies, and any attempt to use them resulted in unnecessary overhead. For example, their data might have had a low rate of redundancy, so there was little to gain from trying to deduplicate the data. Although SSD data reduction operations can still affect performance, their impact is usually minimal in comparison to the performance gains offered by enterprise drives. Some storage systems took an all-or-nothing approach to data reduction, though always-on could do more harm than good. The all-or-nothing approach presented challenges for organizations that had to comply with regional data regulations, which might require data to be stored in its original format. IT teams might not have fully appreciated their products' limitations until they were running production workloads. For example, they might discover too late that their storage systems didn't support lossless compression, failed to meet evolving scaling requirements or couldn't apply data reduction globally across an entire array.

Advancing SSD data reduction and how it helps enterprises As all-flash arrays have continued to proliferate in the data center, data reduction techniques have made important inroads into storage environments, where cost per gigabyte is still a primary consideration, coming in a close second behind performance. However, advancements in SSDs have resulted in a new generation of devices that can deliver exceptional IOPS and microsecond latency, as well as performance that can more easily accommodate the data reduction overhead. It's not just the storage devices themselves that have improved. SSDs that conform to PCIe 4.0 are now common, offering faster data rates than were possible only a few years ago. In addition, PCIe 5.0 drives have hit the market, and the PCIe 6.0 specification was released in 2022. Each new PCIe generation doubles the data rate from the previous one. NVMe and NVMe-oF have helped to deliver high-performing storage systems. The NVM Express organization recently published Revision 2.0c of the NVMe Base Specification, which provides a more efficient interface for achieving lower latency and greater throughput. Together with PCIe, NVMe helps to maximize the full potential of SSD performance, resulting in storage systems that can better accommodate data reduction. The data reduction technologies themselves have also evolved. They minimize the impact on performance and deliver more effective data reduction. All-flash arrays commonly support lossless compression, in-line data reduction and global reduction across the entire array or namespace. Vendors have made data reduction more adaptive and improved their algorithms to provide smarter reduction and better performance. Data reduction capabilities in all-flash arrays can increase the effective capacity of their storage systems, save energy and reduce the storage footprint. Data reduction decreases the number of program-erase cycles, extending the life of the drive and reducing the data transmission load. Together, these factors help to lower overall storage costs and make SSDs more affordable to more workloads. Although SSD data reduction operations can still affect performance, their impact is usually minimal in comparison to the performance gains offered by enterprise drives. For many workloads, the savings in capacity could be worth any performance tradeoffs.