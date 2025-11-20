5 signs your storage infrastructure is due for an upgrade

Upgrading an enterprise's storage infrastructure isn't easy. That's why many managers hesitate before committing to a network-attached storage (NAS) or storage area network (SAN) upgrade. However, sticking with outdated storage that isn't keeping pace with an enterprise's growing data requirements can lead to missed business opportunities, regulatory compliance lapses, and other serious -- and costly -- problems.

The good news is it's relatively easy to tell when a storage infrastructure is running out of steam. Pay attention to these five warning signs to tell if it's time for a NAS or SAN upgrade: