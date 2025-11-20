7 ways hybrid cloud storage is reshaping SAN strategy

Data growth continues at an unprecedented pace, and organizations must rethink how they manage, secure and invest in storage infrastructure. Industry observers have repeatedly predicted that SANs would become obsolete. But it hasn't happened, and the fundamental architecture has remained relevant in a changing landscape.

As data increasingly moves to the cloud, SAN management has adapted to new technology and approaches. More attention is being paid to security, training and vendor partnerships, in particular. Those changes have had significant implications for the mid-level IT operations role, which is responsible for maintaining the SAN, as well as the C-level executives responsible for strategy, budgeting and risk management.

The path to the hybrid storage model Not long ago, many enterprises were discussing transitioning to cloud-only approaches for their storage needs. However, organizations that attempted this approach encountered issues, primarily in data security and cost management. Public cloud storage costs have strained budgets, spurring enterprises toward the hybrid storage model. Several other factors are behind the hybrid trend, notably the need for rapid deployment, agility, scalability, staffing changes, lower capital expenditures and overall reliability. Often, migrating many servers to the cloud can be cost-prohibitive due to the high costs and the time required to comply with necessary regulatory requirements. Despite these issues, the benefits of using the cloud to create new data-driven business value have outweighed the disadvantages for many enterprises. In particular, the cloud's scale and flexibility enable rapid and easy modification of applications and resources. Today, cloud storage remains important; however, the idea that everything will move to the cloud in the short term is no longer realistic for many enterprise organizations. The landscape has shifted toward a hybrid cloud storage model. The key to implementing a hybrid model is knowing the organization's environment well enough to effectively manage the hybrid combination. In particular, the organization needs to determine which servers and applications must be local to optimize performance, management and scalability, and which are flexible enough to be hosted in the cloud. The goal is to create a well-rounded environment that maximizes the benefits of cost, performance, stability and security across both the on-site SAN and the cloud. The need to satisfy various data compliance requirements -- such as GDPR and HIPAA -- can determine what stays on-site and what goes to the cloud. Performance requirements are also important to consider, as database applications might not perform optimally in a client-server environment when database servers are hosted in the cloud.

What are the benefits of hybrid cloud storage for SANs? Hybrid cloud storage enhances SAN environments by combining on-premises reliability advantages with cloud flexibility and scalability, delivering key value for organizations. These benefits enable companies to optimize storage strategies for dynamic business needs: Optimized cost management. Companies balance capital expenditures on local SANs with pay-as-you-go cloud consumption models.

Enhanced performance. High-performance SANs support latency-sensitive workloads, like database applications, while cloud scalability handles less demanding tasks.

Streamlined compliance. Companies store sensitive data locally to meet industry regulations, with cloud audits ensuring compliance for non-sensitive workloads.

Rapid deployment and scalability. Hybrid models enable rapid resource adjustments, supporting real time analytics and IoT integration to drive market responsiveness and foster growth.

Improved resilience. Unified on-site and cloud infrastructure simplifies disaster recovery, ensuring operational continuity and flexibility. This approach enables organizations to tailor storage to their performance, security and cost requirements, driving data-driven value creation.