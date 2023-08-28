The future of storage administration: 4 key questions answered

Enterprise storage is undergoing massive changes, and those changes include the roles of the storage administrator and related jobs.

Cloud storage remains a popular choice, even as organizations repatriate some workloads to the data center. That, in tandem with the growing role of automation in storage, is forcing admins to learn new skills.

Yet, technology is changing in other ways that bode well for the future of the storage administrator. Hyperconverged systems, faster SSD appliances and emerging technologies, such as storage class memory, composable infrastructure and computational storage, all must be deployed, managed and updated by IT pros with extensive storage knowledge. In addition, anything data-related is in demand.

Amid the chaos, there are four major questions admins should consider as they look to the future.

2. Are some storage skills transferable to other up-and-coming tech areas? Despite the ways in which technology is changing, storage admins don't need to throw away everything they know about storage and start over. They will need to learn many new skills in order to keep pace with changing technologies and remain competitive in tomorrow's job market. Still, existing skills are often foundational to mastering the new skills that IT will require. The storage administrator must be able to manually manage storage, even in the era of AI and storage automation. The reason for this is simple: AI isn't perfect. Unless storage admins have a good working knowledge of foundational storage management techniques, it is unlikely they will be able to recognize when AI makes a mistake. In addition, foundational skills are important in situations where it becomes necessary to override an automated task.

3. Is becoming an IT generalist a good step? Enterprises typically look for employees with a strong background in one specific area. Such an organization might, for example, recruit employees to act as storage administrators, Active Directory administrators, network engineers or help desk technicians. Some employers may value admins who have a broad skill set that augments their skills pertaining to a specific role, however. It isn't so much that the organization is looking for generalists, rather having supplementary skills may help an IT pro see the big picture, as opposed to being laser-focused on one specific area. In contrast, SMBs often value IT generalists more so than an enterprise might. Smaller shops typically have a limited IT budget. They, therefore, need employees who have a wide range of skills and who aren't afraid to learn new ones, even if those skills are outside the employee's normal area of expertise.