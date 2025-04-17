Google Cloud storage offerings bolstered for AI apps

New products coming to Google Cloud's storage offerings aim to support AI application speed and availability, but buyers leaning on a single cloud might find that this is another form of vendor lock-in.

Google's two latest storage offerings include Rapid Storage, for submillisecond reads and writes to object storage, and Google Cloud Managed Lustre, a managed parallel file system built on DataDirect Networks' technology.

Such offerings show that Google and other cloud hyperscalers aspire to become the dominant cloud platform for AI creation, said Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research. Many storage capabilities previously sold separately or developed in-house by enterprises are becoming part of cloud portfolios.

Google's latest storage products are similar to AWS' S3 Express One Zone and other managed storage services, he said. However, relying on a vendor's specific offerings could lead to customers getting locked in over time, even as better and more cost-effective practices emerge.

"The way enterprises consume storage is about to change significantly," Ellis said. "The underlying storage that's coming to market is going to be much more intelligent and data aware. Storage primitives are evolving to meet AI."

What's new These new services are for optimizing costs and increasing AI workload performance, Google said through blog announcements during the Google Cloud Next conference April 9-11. Rapid Storage will provide submillisecond random read/write latency by collocating the object storage bucket with the GPUs and TPUs in the same data center zone, the company said. Customers can mount Rapid Storage buckets using Cloud Storage Fuse, an open source API for using object storage within file storage systems. I thought they were coming up to speed on S3 Express One Zone, [but] this is beyond that. Ray LucchesiFounder and president, Silverton Consulting Google's proclaimed submillisecond speed makes it faster in performance than AWS' S3 Express One Zone, which targets around 2 to 10 ms, said Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting. "I thought they were coming up to speed on S3 Express One Zone, [but] this is beyond that," Lucchesi said. "They're making steps to be more competitive with Amazon." The technology for that speed comes from using gRPC, Google's open source and stateful call framework, over the standard RESTful API, Lucchesi said. REST is the more common connective API used by most of the modern web, but it is stateless, he said. REST is useful for the massive scale and demands of object storage, but lacks the analytical capabilities or durability of the stateful gRPC. Stateful applications keep track of data and past actions -- an important aspect of performant AI and machine learning training. The Rapid Storage launch is a commercialized version of Google's own storage service, Colossus, the file system on which almost all the company's products operate, according to Google. Since object storage services have evolved over the decades to handle the scale of modern apps and data traffic, they've become a common storage primitive for enterprises to build on, Lucchesi said. Object capabilities will ultimately need to evolve over time to handle new AI workloads and demands. "Object is becoming a common [storage] back end for functionality because of the scale," he said. "It can scale to the petabyte and exabyte scale without blinking." Consider your options when choosing file or object storage. The Google Cloud Managed Lustre, available in preview only, is a fully managed parallel file system built on DataDirect Networks' ExaScaler technology and provided by DDN as well. The service integrates with other Google Cloud capabilities and targets high performance for HPC and machine learning environments. AWS also offers a managed Lustre service, Amazon FSx for Lustre, alongside other file systems like OpenZFS.