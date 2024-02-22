New Hammerspace capability sets up enterprise AI

Hammerspace's latest update shifts metadata away from the storage stack's data path to enable almost any storage an enterprise has for demanding HPC tasks like AI or ML creation.

Hyperscale NAS, the new capability from the software-defined global-file system vendor, aims to add flexibility and speed for customers who want to shift data into HPC over NAS. Customers can use existing off-the-shelf storage hardware or the cloud with linear scaling performance for up to thousands of storage nodes, according to Hammerspace.

This capability is available today for all Hammerspace customers at no additional cost. Hammerspace is priced by the total amount of data under management.

Enterprises are looking to develop AI or ML models, but most of their usable data is stored in unstructured silos that can be slow to access, said Dave Raffo, an independent storage analyst. Bridging those silos with the GPUs powering HPC is an expensive proposition and a technical challenge.

Hammerspace uses metadata tags and unified namespace to unearth that data, but enabling data from a variety of storage mediums for HPC shifts the product's focus away from data management and into storage infrastructure, Raffo said.

"They're setting the table for AI," Raffo said. "Up until now, these [NAS] products have talked more about collaboration and management. Now it looks like [Hammerspace] is trying to be more of a [HPC] player."

Open standard bearer Hyperscale NAS uses a handful of open storage standards for its technology to create what Hammerspace considers a parallel file system performance over NAS standards. Hammerspace's new Hyperscale NAS separates metadata from the primary data path between compute and the customer's storage namespace. The standards include the Hammerspace-developed Parallel NFS (pNFS) Flexible File Layout, NFS 4.2 and NFS 3.0. The pNFS, which runs a metadata control server using Linux, breaks out the metadata processing tasks from the data path between the storage nodes and HPC nodes. NSF 3.0, a standard for enterprise hardware, moves the storage data into HPC, while metadata traffic is synched with NFS 4.2. There are options from other hardware or software-defined storage vendors to move metadata away from the data path. But many of these have legacy protocols or hardware sales to consider, said Marc Staimer, president and founder of Dragon Slayer Consulting. "Anybody can come up with their own hyperscale NAS," Staimer said. "[Hammerspace] is using open standards, but it's how they're using them that's innovative." Not having a hardware component in its storage product enables the Hammerspace software to remain flexible on a variety of hardware, he added. "Hammerspace doesn't care if they sell you the storage," Staimer said. "For someone else to do this in the NAS space, they'd have rewrite their whole stack."