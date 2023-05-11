Hammerspace acquires Rozo Systems for storage tech

Software-defined storage vendor Hammerspace has acquired Rozo Systems, a high-performance scale out NAS vendor founded in 2010.

Hammerspace will integrate Rozo Systems' RozoFS -- its sole product -- into its data management software. This will add data resilience and a smaller data footprint while also providing Hammerspace customers with a consistent performance for storage access.

Hammerspace provides a global namespace through metadata and file tagging across a variety of hardware, said Marc Staimer, founder and president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. But edge cases could appear.

Performance for Hammerspace software may not have always been consistent when corralling a vendor products and off-the-shelf hardware, Staimer noted. RozoFS could provide a more consistent performance baseline.

"They could see it as a solution to some of their installations where they've found challenges," Staimer said. "They may run into corner cases where they need load balancing."

The acquisition closed in November 2022 but is only now being publicly acknowledged. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pierre Evenou, co-founder and CEO of Rozo, joined Hammerspace as vice president of advanced technology. Rozo CTO Didier Féron and vice president of engineering Jean-Pierre Monchanin also joined Hammerspace as senior staff software engineers.

Rozo's technology and features will be available within Hammerspace by third quarter of 2023, Hammerspace representatives said. The features will become standard for the Hammerspace product at no additional cost. Hammerspace is priced by usage in gigabytes.