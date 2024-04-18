Hammerspace reaches everywhere with erasure coding

Hammerspace, the software-defined global file system, is expanding its global data environment to enable customers to run it anywhere and on anything they want, including commodity hardware.

To do this, the Hammerspace Global Data Environment will now use high-performance erasure coding, Mojette Transform, which came from an acquisition of Rozo Systems in 2022, made public last year. The erasure coding will increase data resiliency while expanding options of what Hammerspace can run on, now including nearly all commodity hardware, according to the vendor.

Erasure coding is the process that breaks up units of data, files or objects into multiple data blocks along with parity blocks that allow for recovery in the event of failure. Erasure coding is widely used in object storage to make it more resilient, according to Mike Matchett, an analyst at Small World Big Data.

"Hammerspace has erasure coding that [has enough high performance] to work over file systems, which is an interesting advance," he said.

Addition and subtraction erasure coding Mojette Transform is what Hammerspace calls an extremely CPU-efficient erasure code that uses addition and subtraction to reduce computational complexity, Matchett said. "It's computationally efficient, which is an interesting advantage over other erasure coding schemes," Matchett said, noting that this takes a smaller toll on compute, thus leading to higher overall performance. The added resiliency addresses any concerns users may have about putting a software layer over a bunch of different heterogeneous systems. Mitch LewisAnalyst, Futurum Group This is a feature add for Hammerspace's current offering, according to Mitch Lewis, an analyst at Futurum Group. It addresses issues that customers might have about adding Hammerspace to multiple environments. "The added resiliency addresses any concerns users may have about putting a software layer over a bunch of different heterogeneous systems," he said.