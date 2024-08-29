Hammerspace-Arrow appliances eye AI market

Hammerspace, a software-defined storage vendor, is now partnering with Arrow Electronics to bring its data orchestration, management and file system software into a series of preconfigured appliances.

The new appliances are aimed at high-performance use cases such as AI and combine Hammerspace's Global Data Platform with hardware from Arrow Electronics, a global electronic component supplier that includes data center hardware data center. While Hammerspace is entering a hardware market, it said it will continue to offer its Global Data Platform as a standalone offering to run on any hardware, even magnetic tape.

The partnership is looking to capture some of the emerging enterprise AI market, according to Mitch Lewis, an analyst at Futurum Group. High performance computing (HPC) customers often have the expertise to manage such systems, but those skills are less common in the enterprise, where deployment and configuration can be time consuming processes.

"As more enterprises are dipping their toes in, they want something they can get up and running fast," Lewis said.

The appliances are available now, with pricing dependent on configuration.

New packaging The new appliances provide a software-defined parallel global file system, along with automated data orchestration and a global namespace, according to the vendor. Multiple configurations are available that are either throughput optimized for best performance to price or capacity optimized for best density to price and are aimed at AI, HPC and deep learning workloads. Hammerspace focuses on data orchestration challenges such as finding ways for companies to fully utilize GPUs, according to Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. As the vendor moves more into the enterprise, it needs make its product available to customers in a way that's familiar to them. "Software-defined is a useful capability, but when it comes down to it, most customers still want to buy a solution in a box," he said. Other software-defined companies have a similar market strategy, Robinson said. Vast Data has partnered with hardware manufacturers to deliver its data platform, and Weka released an appliance earlier this year.