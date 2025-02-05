Panzura CloudFS capabilities focus on business continuity

Panzura has updated its CloudFS data management platform to improve business capabilities and remote file availability.

The new capabilities could help Panzura keep pace with its market competitors, according to analysts.

The Panzura CloudFS 8.5 Adapt update, available today, includes the new features called Instant Node and Regional Store alongside a handful of other new features. These new features come a few months after the last update to the CloudFS platform, which provides access to file data on top of a cloud or data center object storage server.

Panzura is increasing the update cadence to both expand features and keep the company's name top of mind among software-defined storage (SDS) buyers, said Mitch Lewis, a research analyst at The Futurum Group.

The vendor will likely need to keep up the pace of both updates and new offerings against competitors such as Nasuni and Ctera, both SDS competition, as well as other storage platforms such as Hammerspace, which specializes more in high-performance computing and AI, he said.

"It's good to see this development," Lewis said. "They've hit the ground running again."

Cloud (five) nine Instant Node enables customers to re-create nodes, the vendor's term for localized virtual environments in CloudFS, within a few minutes in their respective CloudFS environments. Additional server hardware or resources are not needed. The capability provides an alternative to enterprise IT relying on dedicated high availability hardware or cloud services for IT needs like migrations, maintenance cycles or uptime during a recovery, according to Panzura. IT teams can use the Instant Node API to connect the service with other automation tools. In a classical definition, maintaining high availability requires customers to maintain server hardware in standby for on-premises recovery or allocate those resources in the cloud, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. The challenge with high availability is if you've got [dozens of] offices, you're doubling the hardware footprint. Simon RobinsonAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group In either method, keeping those services available can create a significant cost, he said. The ability to quickly replicate a node without the need to maintain separate hardware or cloud tooling is a benefit for enterprise IT, even if there's a time delay to handle routine tasks or issues that cause downtime. "The challenge with high availability is you're doubling the hardware footprint if you've got [dozens of] offices," Robinson said. "If there's some way to give you a level of resilience and continuity, that's going to be good enough for most organizations." The ability to re-create nodes also gives CloudFS additional cyber-resiliency, said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal analyst at DCIG. "The availability might resonate with clients now because of ransomware," Wendt said.