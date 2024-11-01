Panzura CloudFS expands cloud data tiering and VM migrations

Hybrid cloud storage vendor Panzura has added more data management capabilities to its flagship CloudFS platform.

CloudFS 8.4, available today, now offers role-based access control (RBAC) with Microsoft Entra, support for more AWS S3 storage classes and the ability to run the platform on IBM's Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) KVMs.

Many of these updates help the platform catch up with other challengers in the cloud storage filer space like Nasuni and Ctera, said Mary Jander, an analyst at Futuriom. Those competitors have pivoted into other offerings like data management or generative AI agents, respectively.

Panzura will need to find ways of melding its disparate products or articulating a vision for its future after leadership changes earlier this year and acquiring data management company Moonwalk Universal this summer, she said.

"They're a little bit behind the curve," Jander said. "They've got interesting [tech] with their Moonwalk acquisition, but that's not fully integrated with their flagship product."

New updates The CloudFS platform had some permission controls for users and actions in the past, but the new RBAC capability offers more holistic identity security with the integration of Entra, formerly known as Azure Active Directory, according to Sundar Kanthadai, CTO at Panzura. Connecting to Entra enables customizable user or administrator roles to limit permissions within CloudFS around platform actions and data privacy, Kanthadai said. Future updates to RBAC will support the Okta identity management platform, he added. Customers running RHEL version 9.4 or above can now run the CloudFS software within a KVM, a Kernel-based Virtual Machine running in Linux. The platform already supports Broadcom's VMware and Microsoft's Hyper-V virtualization platforms, Kanthadai said, but customers have been asking for virtualization alternatives in the wake of market shake-ups. The CloudFS 8.4 update also introduces the option to use AWS S3 Intelligent-Tiering for cloud storage, a storage tier offered by AWS that automatically moves less accessed data to colder and often cheaper tiers. CloudFS only supported the S3 Standard storage class before, and customers would manually adjust tiering or lifecycle policies within their AWS accounts, Kanthadai said. The support for Intelligent-Tiering enables CloudFS users to avoid AWS retrieval fees, for a different monthly cost, to keep data in colder tiers that the platform can cache for immediate access. This addition provides a new value proposition to CloudFS, as cost savings are an advantage of a well-planned cloud storage environment, according to Mitch Lewis, an analyst at Futurum Group. "One of the key values of global file systems is NAS-like functionality while leveraging cloud object storage economics," Lewis said.