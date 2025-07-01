Panzura Symphony conducts automated user data permissions

Panzura is adding more automation capabilities to its Symphony data management software around access permissions and metadata.

These additions look to proactively stop a common security issue of permissive data access by culling and controlling user access lists, according to Panzura representatives. The Symphony software will also expand support for third-party storage systems including those from NetApp and IBM.

Managing permissions is a known issue for enterprise IT, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"They're closing a pretty well-understood loophole in enterprise IT, but managing this in a scalable way is a challenge," he said.

Panzura Symphony is built on the technology of Moonwalk Universal, a vendor acquired by Panzura last July. Symphony is sold in two versions and priced by the total amount of data under management. These new features are included at no additional cost and are generally available today.