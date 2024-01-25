Panzura board appoints Waldschmidt as CEO

The board of directors for Panzura, a storage management vendor, promoted Dan Waldschmidt to CEO on Wednesday, replacing Jill Stelfox.

Waldschmidt and Stelfox both joined the company when venture capital firm Profile Management Capital purchased it in 2020. Stelfox was appointed CEO at the time, and Waldschmidt was brought on as the chief revenue officer.

Panzura did not specify a reason for Stelfox's exit in a press release announcing the news. The release also stated that Waldschmidt guided the company's growth by 288% in the past three years, among other accolades.

Panzura sells cloud file storage gateway CloudFS. The gateway enables a single namespace for unstructured file data. The company also sells additional SaaS capabilities for data management and edge access.

The company was founded in 2008, focusing on cloud file storage migration and NAS filers before shifting to data management and storage services. Following the 2020 sale, the company raised $80 million in a series B round of funding from Kayne Partners and CIBC Innovation Banking in May 2022.

Since that round of funding, Panzura has remained relatively quiet outside of a handful of smaller updates and feature releases, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. While the growth of the business has been positive, the lack of messaging about generative AI (GenAI), which exploded into enterprise IT last year, along with a dearth of other releases is problematic, he said.

"The question I have for [Waldschmidt] is what does the next phase for Panzura look like," Sinclair said.