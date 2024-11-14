Latest version of Vdura Data Platform aimed at enterprise AI

Software-defined parallel file vendor Vdura is bringing higher performance and reliability to both AI and high-performance computing workloads with the latest version of its data platform.

Vdura Data Platform version 11 will deliver 11 times the performance of version 10 and 11 nines of durability, according to the company. The new version introduces a microservices-based architecture, giving Vdura, formerly Panasas, more flexibility in how it deploys its software across nodes to address HPC and AI workloads.

Vdura also certified hardware platforms that consist of all-flash Director Nodes, storage nodes that contain SSDs only for metadata, and Hybrid Storage Nodes that use the Director Node as well as HDDs to bring more cost-effective capacity to AI and HPC workloads compared with running all-flash storage.

As AI workloads come into the enterprise, storage needs to adapt to meet changing demands, according to Mike Matchett, an analyst at Small World Big Data. To address new challenges such as neural net training, vector analysis and vector embeddings, enterprises need the equivalent of a small supercomputing cluster and storage to match.

"Enterprises have to adopt parallel file systems and high-performance class storage, and it's not something they can easily do," Matchett said.

This would put them in the same competitive landscape as IBM Spectrum Scale, DDN Infinia and Vast Data, he said.

VeLO, VPOD and durability The microservices-based architecture is a critical update to the Vdura platform, according to CEO Ken Claffey. It includes a new key value store -- Velocity Layer Operations (VeLO), which is Vdura's IOPS flash metadata engine where each instance can have up to 2 million IOPS. Customers can add as many instances as they need to a single namespace. Microservices also enabled Vdura to create Virtualized Protected Object Device (VPOD) storage units, which sit on the HDD layer. Vdura offers erasure coding across the cluster as well as additional erasure coding within each VPOD for better durability. The modular design and added durability are important for both AI and HPC workloads, according to William McKnight, president of McKnight Consulting Group. Vdura is now architected so that if one node goes down, performance drops only about 1%. "If a node goes down, it's a big deal," he said. "They've designed it very modularly to keep, not only durability up but to keep performance up."