Dell Data Orchestration Engine joins AI data pipeline fray

Enterprise IT buyers grappling with reining in AI data have a new low-code / no-code pipeline builder and data orchestration tool to consider from Dell, as well as a plethora of enterprise storage systems supporting a new Nvidia architecture.

This week at Nvidia's GTC conference, Dell made its entry into the AI data orchestration market with a new Data Orchestration Engine, based on IP it acquired with Dataloop in December. That unveiling was part of a broader Dell data management and storage product refresh that also included the general availability of Dell's long-awaited Lightning FS high-performance parallel file system and a new data storage system called Exascale that combines file, object and block support.

"Data Orchestration Engine is a low-code / no-code engine that automatically discovers, prepares and governs structured and unstructured data, as well as multimodal data, into AI-ready data sets at scale," said Varun Chhabra, senior vice president of Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, during a press briefing this week.

"Six months ago … our capabilities were more based on a specific engine, such as vector search analytics sitting on top of our storage platforms," Chhabra added. "But what was still missing was the ability to take the data across the entire estate that the [Dell] AI Data Platform provides and … automate various tasks related to that data wherever customers are."

Nvidia STX charges up AI data storage The Dell Data Orchestration Engine fits into its broader Dell AI Data Platform, which Dell also refreshed this week with support for Nvidia's latest storage processors and accelerators, dubbed the Nvidia STX architecture. Nvidia STX includes the Nvidia BlueField-4 data processor that combines a Vera CPU with its ConnectX-9 SuperNIC. STX also integrates Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, DOCA software framework and AI Enterprise software. Storage vendors' support for Nvidia tools also commonly includes support for the Nvidia libraries that accelerate data manipulation on GPUs -- cuDF -- and vector search -- cuVS. Data storage vendors flocked en masse this week to support STX, including Cloudian, DDN, Everpure, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, IBM, MinIO, NetApp, Nutanix, Vast Data and WEKA. "One hundred percent of the world's storage industry is joining us on this system," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, during a GTC keynote presentation this week. "And the reason for that is because they see exactly the same thing: the storage system is going to get pounded. The cuDF and cuVS integrations quietly showing up inside Snowflake, Starburst, watsonx -- those matter more to an enterprise IT leader's next 12 months than anything Jensen [Huang] showed on the big stage. Mike LeoneAnalyst, Omdia "It's going to get pounded because we used to have humans using the storage systems … using SQL. Now we're going to have AIs using these storage systems, and it's going to store cuDF-accelerated storage, cuVS-accelerated storage, as well as, very importantly, KV caching." STX slots into the behemoth Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale system, which is still mostly meant for hyperscalers and neoclouds, though practically every major enterprise vendor also pledged support for it in AI Factory products this week. But STX and ubiquitous cuDF and cuVS integration stand to have a more significant long-term effect on enterprise AI, said Mike Leone, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "The cuDF and cuVS integrations quietly showing up inside Snowflake, Starburst, watsonx -- those matter more to an enterprise IT leader's next 12 months than anything Jensen [Huang] showed on the big stage," he said. "Practically speaking, it means GPU acceleration will just show up inside the data platforms enterprises already run. Queries will run faster, vector search will get cheaper, and the ROI will show up for those existing workloads. In other words, this isn't a benefit just for new AI projects."