Dell Technologies CEO expects AI ubiquity in the enterprise

LAS VEGAS -- Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell believes that AI technology is the next step in how businesses and the public will interact with computing, and it will be as prevalent in daily life as the internet and cloud are now.

"We're entering the age of ubiquitous intelligence, where AI is just as important as electricity," Dell said during Monday's keynote at Dell Technologies World 2025.

Customers spotlighted on the keynote stage and those attending the conference said AI deployments are happening quickly, but experts warned that the adoption of an evolving technology will also include new security concerns.

Too many AI innovations and developments are focused on some of the most demanding data center customers building large language models (LLMs), Dell said.

Instead, enterprises will need hardware and partner integrations to run AI applications on-premises at branch or edge locations, he said. These deployments will then be supported by larger, private clouds using on-premises data stores to power an enterprise's AI apps.

AI infrastructure bundling provided by the Dell AI Factory, alongside a slew of new hardware unveiled at the show, should accelerate the time to deployment for companies that aren't selling AI outright, according to Dell.

"We love the companies that push our engineering and innovation to the edge, [but] for most of us, the reality is a little different," he said. "AI isn't your product."

AI for the business Lowe's, an American hardware and home improvement retailer, uses Dell's hardware to support AI applications for its more than 1,700 stores and 300,000 retail employees. Quick access to product or service information for store associates, regardless of their expertise or department, is the linchpin for Lowe's AI strategy, said Seemantini Godbole, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer at Lowe's, during Monday's keynote. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell greets Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's executive vice president and chief digital and information officer, during Monday's keynote at Dell Technologies World 2025. Each store has a small deployment of Dell server hardware to support AI agents in handheld devices from Zebra Technologies. These agents enable employees to find product information and answer questions based on Lowe's data. The AI also provides in-store alerts to notify employees if customers are seeking help. "AI is following the data," she said. "We thought we'd do a micro data center in the back of the store." Godbole expects to build a variety of data centers for specific use cases within the business beyond retail operations, including for engineering and executive functions, while making sure new AI adoption matches specific needs. "We'll have lots of different [deployment] sizes because one size doesn't fit all," Godbole said. "We don't want to die a death of 1,000 pilots." Engineering has already found a use for AI by enabling it to conduct code reviews without manager oversight, she said. The change has made the process less confrontational. "You tend to take [code reviews] less emotionally from a machine than a manager," Godbole said. Santosh Agrawal Santosh Agrawal Optimistic feedback from early adopters like Lowe's is inspiring other customers to follow, said Santosh Agrawal, co-founder and managing director of Esconet Technologies Ltd., an IT consulting and technology vendor in New Delhi. "The reality is what Michael said on stage," Agrawal said. "Almost every customer is looking forward to creating their own private AI and has plans to use AI in their business." The major challenge he's found is that many buyers are at varying levels of preparedness for AI deployments. Offerings like the Dell AI Factory and other integrations presented by Dell can help his company deploy hardware for AI purposes more quickly, Agrawal said. "There are customers who have a clear vision as to what they exactly want and what models they want to use," he said. "There are others who don't know much about it and lean on partners like us and OEMs like Dell." The hype is moving so much faster than business [implementation]. Mike LeoneAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group Many enterprises are adopting and implementing AI into the business at a more measured pace than the rate of LLM releases and innovation, said Mike Leone, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. Dell's approach of bundling its hardware with partner AI offerings can increase the speed to deployment, he said, but many organizations still need to find worthwhile use cases for AI and train end users on its effective use in their roles. "The hype is moving so much faster than business [implementation]," Leone said. "A lot of organizations still haven't made progress on generative AI, and now we're introducing agents. That complexity is driving a greater need for partners."