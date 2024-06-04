Dell Technologies World 2024 showcases AIOps, sustainability

The spotlight was on AI at Dell Technologies World 2024, but sustainability was also a focus.

With roughly 10,000 clients and partners gathered in Las Vegas from May 20 to 23, 2024, company announcements overwhelmingly focused on hardware advancements to support AI, the Dell concept of the AI Factory and AI-enabled laptops. The event also served as a showcase for some important developments in sustainability.

AI to track IT sustainability Dell launched a rebranded version of Moogsoft -- an AIOps platform -- as Apex AIOps. This new name signifies the integration of Moogsoft's AIOps capabilities with existing infrastructure management tools, such as CloudIQ for infrastructure observability across the Dell portfolio and IBM's Instana for application observability. This move also creates a relatively comprehensive suite for AI-driven IT operations management that should be suitable for organizations that rely on Dell for compute and storage. The new sustainability metrics feature is among the most noteworthy additions to Apex AIOps. The live demonstration showed how users can track and monitor energy consumption across their IT infrastructure with a few mouse clicks. By providing granular insights into energy consumption at the device and workload level, Apex AIOps helps organizations identify areas for optimization and to take control of their environmental footprint. Jon Brown Jon Brown Increasingly, we're seeing hardware vendors, such as HPE and Pure Storage, offer sustainability-focused features and product licensing options. These options are designed to help organizations meet their sustainability goals through just-in-time purchasing of storage capacity and improved and guaranteed data compression, which increases the density of stored data. By doing so, these tools can potentially help lower overall power consumption for a similar amount of usable capacity.

Dell's goal of end-to-end sustainability I had the opportunity to sit down with Cassandra Garber, vice president of corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Dell, to discuss the company's sustainability approach, how that affects Dell customers, the industry and her plans for the future. Garber discussed how the company embraced a concept it calls end-to-end sustainability, designed to minimize the negative environmental effects of product manufacturing and supply chain on the back end while helping customers achieve their sustainability goals. This approach includes supplying customers with energy-efficient IT equipment together with the expanded Apex AIOps software to measure energy consumption on Dell devices and offer optimization capabilities. This focus on sustainability is important because in a study from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, "The Role of ESG Programs in IT Decision Making," 71% of organizations said they have mature or partially mature ESG and sustainability programs, and 57% of IT buyers use ESG and sustainability in their requests for proposal when they're looking to purchase new equipment and services.