Lessons in AI from Dell Technologies World 2024

The Dell Technologies World 2024 conference came with an extra level of excitement compared to years past. That excitement was fueled by two letters: AI.

In the opening keynote, when Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell mentioned the PowerEdge XE9680 server -- a server introduced over a year ago that can support eight Nvidia GPUs -- the audience erupted in applause. Infrastructure took center stage this year, as organizations have taken notice of the direct connection between the latest infrastructure technology and success with AI initiatives.

The keynote also featured Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who reinforced the importance of infrastructure to the AI era. "Generative AI requires a new type of computing infrastructure -- an AI factory that produces intelligence," Huang said.

Generative AI and infrastructure environments At TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, we have been closely monitoring both the excitement around generative AI and the resulting impact on infrastructure environments. According to Enterprise Strategy Group research, 54% of organizations said they expect to have a generative AI project in production in the next 12 months. However, the ideal locale is not decided when it comes to the right infrastructure for generative AI. It varies based on the organization and the use. Our study of both predictive and generative AI projects found that the most identified deployment model is hybrid cloud at 30%. Among the remaining deployment options, the percentage of organizations that identified public cloud providers, such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud, as their primary AI infrastructure provider was slightly higher than the combined percentage of respondents that selected either data center or edge locations. At the conference, Dell offered more detail on the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, which was first announced at the Nvidia GTC event in March. This platform combines an organization's data and desired use case with Nvidia processors, Nvidia and third-party software, Dell services and infrastructure from both Dell and Nvidia. Customers can either purchase integrated capabilities tailored to their specific needs or select prevalidated services for specific AI uses, such as deploying digital assistants for end users. The end goal of the Dell AI Factory for Nvidia is to accelerate time to value for AI initiatives.

How to modernize your infrastructure Beyond the AI factory news, Dell made several additional announcements to help organizations modernize their infrastructures to support the requirements of either predictive or generative projects: PowerEdge XE9680L. A follow-on to the XE9680. This server supports eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a denser 4U (rack unit) form factor and utilizes direct liquid cooling to improve overall cooling efficiency.

A follow-on to the XE9680. This server supports eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a denser 4U (rack unit) form factor and utilizes direct liquid cooling to improve overall cooling efficiency. PowerScale F910. All-flash file storage that offers improved performance and density over previous versions. It is Nvidia DGX SuperPod certified, providing an Ethernet-based storage option to support AI initiatives.

All-flash file storage that offers improved performance and density over previous versions. It is Nvidia DGX SuperPod certified, providing an Ethernet-based storage option to support AI initiatives. Project Lightning. A new parallel file system software architecture that Dell anticipates integrating into PowerScale to accelerate file storage performance, likely for high-performance compute and/or AI training initiatives.

A new parallel file system software architecture that Dell anticipates integrating into PowerScale to accelerate file storage performance, likely for high-performance compute and/or AI training initiatives. PowerStore Prime. A higher-performing PowerStore model with a 5:1 data reduction guarantee. It is essential for any organization exploring generative or predictive AI initiatives to consider all options when it comes to new deployment. According to a forthcoming Enterprise Strategy Group study, 84% of organizations said they agree that "The growth of AI (including generative AI) has us reevaluating our application deployment strategy."