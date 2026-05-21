Dell pushes AI personalization, but data hurdles remain

In 2026, Dell continues to position itself as the backbone infrastructure provider for enterprise AI and hybrid cloud.

The central theme at Dell Technologies World 2026 was clear: enterprise AI is moving from experimentation to production, with organizations increasingly seeking to run AI closer to where enterprise data already lives through hybrid, governed infrastructure.

"CIOs are aggressively pivoting to hybrid AI," said Dell founder Michael Dell during Monday's keynote. "The risk is not the cloud -- the risk is losing control of your data, your cost, your security, your intellectual property and your speed."

Dell also announced an expansion of its AI Factory strategy, positioning it as a framework for helping enterprises deploy and run frontier models in on-premises and hybrid environments. The company emphasized this approach as a way to improve control over data governance, model choice and long-term cost management tied to large-scale AI deployments.

Across sessions, speakers framed those infrastructure investments as foundational to delivering more proactive, contextual and automated customer experiences. However, as discussions shifted from infrastructure to customer-facing outcomes, such as personalization and service automation, a recurring theme emerged across multiple sessions and interviews: data readiness remains a bigger barrier to AI personalization than the technology itself.

Everything you need to make a good decision is scattered across different systems in completely different formats. Faizel KhanLead AI engineer, Landing Point

"The biggest challenge is the data underneath it," said Faizel Khan, lead AI engineer at Landing Point recruiting firm, in an interview with TechTarget. "And it's not even a quality problem. It's that everything you need to make a good decision is scattered across different systems in completely different formats."

Why AI personalization breaks down in practice In a session titled "AI-powered personalization: The customization of the customer experience," panelists brought the infrastructure conversation down to the practical reality of how enterprises are trying to operationalize personalization at scale. Across the discussion, speakers described a clear shift in customer expectations: users increasingly expect brands to recognize them as individuals, with context carried across every interaction, rather than treating each engagement as a standalone request. That expectation is colliding with how most enterprises are still structured -- in fragmented systems, siloed teams and sequential workflows that slow down decision-making. "We're still structured very much in silos, and if individual business units are solving just a portion of the customer journey, you end up with a fragmented experience," said Marybeth Pearce, vice president of global enterprise sales at Comcast Business, in the session. Panelists gave several examples of how personalization breaks down in practice. For instance, companies may have the data to understand customer behavior, but that information is often distributed across CRM systems, ticketing tools and internal knowledge bases that don't easily connect in real time. The result is delayed or inconsistent experiences that undermine the very personalization efforts enterprises are trying to offer. The panel also repeatedly returned to a key tension: personalization is no longer just about content or targeting, but about operational speed and coordination across the organization. When insights take weeks to move from data to execution, the opportunity for real-time personalization disappears. "The organizations achieving the strongest outcomes are treating AI personalization as an operational transformation challenge involving governance, workflows, customer strategy, organizational alignment and human oversight," said Matt Hasan, PhD and CEO of aiResults technology consulting firm, in an interview with TechTarget.