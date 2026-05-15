Why AI pilots fail and how to move them into production

Many large organizations have built AI pilots, but are unable to get them up and running in production.

A significant reason for this failure is that the gap between a prototype and production is wider than the popularity of AI technology suggests. And often it isn't a technical issue causing the problem, but rather an organizational, architectural or even a governance challenge. The question is no longer whether a particular model performs well under controlled sandbox conditions, but whether its organization can run the model for its lifetime while maintaining significant business results.

To successfully implement AI pilots into production, businesses must understand the common patterns that lead to their failure. Once they know the roadblocks ahead, organizations can use these six steps as a guide to navigate them. This approach can turn a collection of pilots into a portfolio that the business owns and can rely on.

The pilot and production stages differ in four ways, and businesses often overlook these differences when implementing AI. The table below further describes these contrasts:

AI pilots often succeed when they're run by a small team that controls every variable around them: the data, the users, the scope and the definition of success. In contrast, AI production fails when ownership is unclear, there's inadequate data infrastructure, failure modes are untested or there's an absence of runtime monitoring.

6 steps to move AI pilots into production

The following six steps can help businesses address the four gaps that often result in AI pilots failing in the production stage:

Step 1: Confirm ownership before scaling

An ad-hoc team can build a pilot, but only a business unit can keep a program running in production. It's a good idea to transfer funding and accountability between these teams when the AI pilot moves into production. Waiting weeks or months after launching can make budget conversations become awkward, at the very least. The transfer of ownership forces stakeholders to evaluate whether the work done really matters to the people who have to live with it.

Step 2: Treat infrastructure as a capability

AI pilots often run on carefully curated data in a development sandbox, but production systems don't. Businesses need to fund and staff the pipelines, feature stores, model registries, access controls and observability layers that a production AI system depends on. Think of AI in production as a capability with its own roadmap. Many pilots stall here: The model works, but the supporting infrastructure that the development team assembled by hand in the sandbox can't scale without rebuilding it. Development teams should design the deployment architecture as they build out the AI pilot to ensure they know what needs to be done.

Step 3: Measure across these three domains

The operational metrics of an AI system run on the following three domains:

Technical health. This covers uptime, latency and error rates.

This covers uptime, latency and error rates. Operational performance. This covers user adoption, accuracy in production and user feedback.

This covers user adoption, accuracy in production and user feedback. Strategic value. This covers business outcomes, return on investment and secondary effects on cost and risk.

These three domains must connect to one another. A system that's technically reliable but unused can make for a cool prototype, but a failed concept. A system with high user adoption but no measurable business outcome isn't providing a valuable use case. Businesses should define the metrics for the three domains before deployment, rather than retrofitting them afterward.

Businesses must ensure AI pilots are optimized for production as well as organizational readiness.

Step 4: Test failure modes and success cases

Developers evaluate AI pilots against laboratory benchmarks, but production systems face real-world conditions that developers might not anticipate. These can range from upstream data outages or delays to careless inputs and edge cases underrepresented in the model's training data.

Before scaling, teams should stress test the system. What happens when teams can't update a key data source, or when a prompt asks the model for something outside its scope? The aim is to identify failure modes in a controlled setting where developers can diagnose and mitigate them before the pilot moves into production.

Step 5: Monitor for runtime, not just training

Too many conversations about monitoring stop at measuring the model's accuracy. That's an important task, but it's only the start. Operational monitoring must assess the situation more broadly, looking at data and concept drift, compute costs and user-side issues, such as complaints or abandoned workflows.

Businesses must also assess their governance capabilities and their effectiveness. For example, they should be able to report who accessed the model, which prompts produced which outputs and how they log decisions for review by an auditor or a regulator. Without these metrics, it's practically impossible to debug regressions in model behavior -- and to audit system use, which is a key requirement for regulatory compliance.

Step 6: Govern the launch and the lifecycle

Businesses often frame governance as a checklist of capabilities at deployment, signed off and filed away. However, in production, governance should be a continuous practice, not a bureaucratic burden. It's the discipline that enables an organization to iterate and innovate confidently. Every model needs an owner, a review cycle and a defined update path. This provides a system of accountability, in which for any model in production, the organization can say who owns it, what it does, when it was last reviewed and what happens if it fails.

Donald Farmer is a data strategist with 30+ years of experience, including as a product team leader at Microsoft and Qlik. He advises global clients on data, analytics, AI and innovation strategy, with expertise spanning from tech giants to startups. He lives in an experimental woodland home near Seattle.