Tracing data lineage in AI systems

When a production model starts misbehaving, the first question is rarely "what's wrong with the model?" It's "what changed upstream?"

Data lineage enables enterprise teams to answer that question quickly, sometimes across dozens of pipelines, transformations and feature stores. For AI projects, lineage is the difference between a confident root-cause analysis and a week of detective work.

What is data lineage? Data lineage is the documented, queryable record of how data moves and changes through a system. At its simplest, lineage tells you where a piece of data came from, what was done to it along the way and where it ended up. A complete lineage graph captures sources, transformations and sinks: databases, event streams and third-party APIs feeding into joins, aggregations and feature engineering steps, which in turn feed training data sets, feature stores and model inputs. The best implementations track this at the column level, letting teams trace not just a table but a single feature back to the raw event that produced it.

Why AI projects need lineage more than traditional analytics Traditional analytics workflows generally end at a dashboard, where a knowledgeable analyst can check the result. AI workflows extend much further, through training, evaluation, deployment and inference, often across many teams and time horizons. A model trained today may be served for months, and the features it relies on may undergo multiple transformations before reaching it. When something drifts, breaks or produces a biased prediction, lineage answers the critical questions: which upstream table fed this feature, when did its definition last change and which other models depend on the same source? Lineage is also increasingly a regulatory requirement. Frameworks such as the EU AI Act and emerging financial services guidance require organizations to demonstrate the source of the data behind a decision. Reconstructing that after the fact is painful. Capturing it as the pipelines run is straightforward.

What good lineage captures Effective lineage goes beyond simple table-to-table arrows. A useful lineage system records: Source-to-sink paths . Every hop a piece of data takes from origin to destination.

. Every hop a piece of data takes from origin to destination. Column-level dependencies . Field-by-field tracking, since feature drift usually traces to a specific column rather than a whole table.

. Field-by-field tracking, since feature drift usually traces to a specific column rather than a whole table. Transformation logic . The actual SQL or code that produced each derived value.

. The actual SQL or code that produced each derived value. Temporal context . A point-in-time view of the lineage as it looked when the model was trained.

. A point-in-time view of the lineage as it looked when the model was trained. Model linkage . The connection between features and the specific models and versions that consume them.

. The connection between features and the specific models and versions that consume them. Owners and contacts. The team or individual responsible for each node in the graph.

Getting started A perfect lineage graph on day one is not the goal. Teams should start by instrumenting the pipelines that feed their most important models. Most modern orchestrators, such as Airflow, Dagster and Prefect, along with transformation tools like dbt and Spark, emit lineage metadata natively or through open standards like OpenLineage. That metadata then flows into a catalog where it can be queried and visualized, and coverage extends outward from there, prioritizing the paths where incidents tend to originate. Building lineage as a separate, manual artifact is a tempting mistake. Hand-maintained diagrams go stale within weeks. Lineage is only trustworthy when it is generated automatically from the systems that move the data.