AI drones undertake high-risk jobs along the supply chain

Supply chains plagued with inefficiencies, bottlenecks and manpower issues are getting a boost from AI-enabled drones. Today's AI drones in the enterprise provide new data capturing capabilities, autonomous functionality and improved logistical operations.

Unlike early unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were manually flown by a person on the ground, the new AI drones can navigate and fly autonomously, detect and recognize objects, use advanced algorithms to maintain stability, interact with other technologies and automatically deliver packages and cargo.

Supply chain drone applications usually have a person monitoring activity behind the scenes. "Our pilots are like air traffic controllers," explained Beth Flippo, CEO and founder of Dexa, formerly Drone Express, an autonomous drone delivery company specializing in last-mile logistics for local retail and food. "They sit behind a screen, and they load the mission in of what it's supposed to do, and if the drone is having a problem, they can issue a command, like 'land,' 'go to a safe zone' or 'launch your parachute.'"

Otherwise, Dexa's delivery drones are fully autonomous. "These literally are pilotless vehicles, and eventually we won't even need the pilot to load the mission in," Flippo said. AI drones will then "truly become air traffic controllers," she said. "They will just be watching aircraft like air traffic today."

Autonomous AI drones as inspectors To prevent disruptions along the supply chain, autonomous AI drones are being used remotely to inspect bridges and power lines. "In autonomous inspections, AI becomes the operator," said Alden Jones, vice president of product management at drone maker Skydio. "The drone understands its surroundings, plans safe paths and collects data from consistent angles with minimal operator input." The collected data is processed by AI software "to detect early signs of failure, like corrosion or cracks, turning raw images into actionable insights," Jones explained. "Together, these steps enable a shift from reactive inspections to condition-based maintenance, where problems can be identified earlier and addressed before they lead to failures." AI drones are performing automatic bridge inspections for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Before using Skydio autonomous drones, Ohio bridge inspectors required $800,000 aerial lift trucks involving humans in high-risk operations. The AI drone bridge inspections are now done statewide eventually with more than 40 deployments, lowering the risks and costs while increasing inspection data quality and speed. AI drone inspections are growing globally with many aimed at lowering personal risk and saving time. AI is detecting faults on powerlines with approximately 90% accuracy. Alex BrownCEO, Skyports Drone Service The staff at the Yunnan Power Grid in China, for example, would take 20 days to inspect 60 miles of critical power lines, climbing each tower in mountainous terrain. Autonomous drones from UAV manufacturer Jouav now perform detailed inspections using AI analytics to identify issues without onsite human intervention. Inspections of bridges, powerlines and hard-to-reach areas are easier targets for AI drones. "At the moment, we're using AI mostly in our powerline inspection product where AI is detecting faults on powerlines with approximately 90% accuracy," said Alex Brown, CEO of Skyports Drone Service. "It still has a human in the loop but makes things so much more efficient. In our surveillance business, we're using AI more, too -- for example, in automatically recognizing objects that the drone is looking at." In addition to visual data collection and analysis, one of the main functions of AI in drones is to manage the drone itself. "A lot of it comes down to sensing on board the drone, so that it doesn't crash into things as well as the intelligent operation and navigation, helping it recognize the world that it's in and what it's sensing," said Scott Shtofman, vice president and counsel for regulatory affairs at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International. "AI is providing some intelligence, analysis of what the drone is seeing, as well as ways to keep the drone from running into things." AI drones speed component deliveries to factories to ensure just-in-time manufacturing.