10 advantages, disadvantages of using AI in supply chain

AI can help make various aspects of supply chain operations easier to carry out, but the technology's relative newness means that companies are still learning about some of the drawbacks of using it. Supply chain leaders should make sure they're aware of the potential problems.

Some of AI's most promising use cases for the supply chain are tasks like answering customers' questions and optimizing warehouse layouts. However, some of those use cases can lead to potential issues as well. For example, customers may become frustrated when speaking with a chatbot that isn't working.

Learn more about some benefits of using AI in the supply chain and some disadvantages of doing so as well.

5 advantages of using AI in supply chain AI can help improve aspects of operations throughout the supply chain, from giving more insight into supply chain operations to speaking with customers. Learn more about how it can optimize tasks. 1 . Optimized operations AI can help identify areas for improvement across the supply chain, which can help reduce inefficiencies. AI can analyze supply chain processes and identify areas for improvement, which can reduce costs and improve the completion time for certain processes. For example, AI may be a better fit than a human employee for carrying out tasks like analyzing large amounts of data. 2. Increased visibility into operations AI can provide insight into supply chain processes because of its availability to analyze data. For example, AI can compile data from distributors, manufacturers and inventory warehouses as users upload the data and provide supply chain leaders with information such as available stock, prices of sourced materials and who is available for transporting goods. This increased visibility can lead to a variety of improvements, including better delivery tracking, faster identification of bottlenecks and mitigation of supply chain disruptions. AI's capabilities can also help improve supplier relationships, as everyone in the supply chain will receive information more quickly and the information will be more accurate, which will facilitate supplier communication. 3. More accurate forecasting AI algorithms can compare data sets, identify trends and predict those trends' behavior in the future. This capability can help users better understand customer behavior and the future of their market. For example, predictive analytics can sort through customer buying trends and identify the likely timing of a demand spike so supply chain leaders can plan accordingly. 4. Improved warehouse efficiency AI can optimize warehouse efficiency in a couple of different ways. AI can optimize warehouse aisles and floor layouts by analyzing shelf space and worker foot traffic, then suggesting improvements. It can also suggest the best inventory storage locations for avoiding traffic bottlenecks, which will help workers fulfill orders faster. AI algorithms can also compare stock data and demand data to determine the amount of stock that a company must store. This analysis can help reduce under- and overstocking, helping improve company expenses and overall operations. 5. Improved customer experience Benefits from AI, such as increased delivery visibility and increased stock availability, will help improve customer experience, and natural language processing's capabilities can potentially help improve customer service as well. AI-enabled chatbots with NLP capabilities can answer customers' questions after business hours, when a customer support line may be closed, and chatbots can recommend products based on past customer purchases, which could be helpful for consumers.