How AI can benefit CX and customer service

Delivering positive CX is top priority for companies, as it can directly affect customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Modern e-commerce buyers are constantly plugged in on various communication channels, which means businesses are too. As companies juggle competing tasks, like placing orders, tracking statuses, receiving confirmations, answering questions and sending updates, customer satisfaction can suffer. Yet, with AI, organizations can automate behind-the-scenes processes and give customer service representatives more time to connect with consumers.

Context mining, intelligent document extraction and conversational AI with sentiment analysis can help improve customer service.

1. Context mining The evolution of machine learning (ML) and natural language processing has enabled context mining tools to read unstructured data from emails, web forms and surveys, as well as correctly interpret context and urgency. This technology is a game changer for content centers, where most communication happens over email. A context mining service can automate how a business routes sales orders to process and forward requests to the appropriate department. Context mining enables customer service representatives to connect with customers who want to speak with a human, which boosts CX and can relieve high-stress situations. For example, many customer service agents spend the beginning of their work weeks catching up on time-consuming tasks, like adding sales orders received over the weekend. In turn, call abandonment rates skyrocket, and emails go unanswered if data entry tasks consume agents. With a context mining service, agents can better use their time and speak directly with consumers. In turn, CX improves.

2. Intelligent document extraction Traditional document extraction technologies involve time-consuming and cumbersome practices. They were rooted in hard copies and scanners or required training on thousands of document formats. In turn, organizations spent time training on document types rather than completing tasks, such as entering or fulfilling orders. Now, ML has entered the domain of document extraction and flipped the script, offering a tool that requires less document training and more flexibility. Advanced ML technology can pre-train models on thousands of sales orders and quickly customize and read documents with high accuracy. If the ML model is below a certain threshold of confidence, it can reroute the data to a human to verify, while getting better at predicting future outcomes. Intelligent document extraction with tools like robotic process automation can enter sales orders without human intervention, which enables customer service agents to spend more time building relationships with customers.