7 generative AI use cases in supply chain

Many company leaders are looking to integrate AI with their business processes to gain a competitive advantage in their industry, and generative AI can potentially help optimize key supply chain processes.

Generative AI (GenAI) is an emerging technology that is gaining popularity in various business areas, including marketing and sales. By analyzing an organization's data, GenAI can potentially improve operational efficiency and supply chain resiliency.

However, users should be aware of concerns surrounding what's known as AI hallucinations, which could hamper GenAI's ability to improve supply chain operations.

Learn more about generative AI and its specific use cases in the supply chain.

What is generative AI in the supply chain? On the consumer level, the GenAI process consists of inputting a command or question into a text, image or video field, which prompts the AI to generate new content. GenAI models are typically trained on large-scale data sets, and when a user inputs fresh data, the application uses the new data and its previously learned knowledge to create new content. Users can train GenAI on data that covers every aspect of the supply chain, including inventory, logistics and demand. By analyzing the organization's information, GenAI can help improve supply chain management and resiliency.