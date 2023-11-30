Accenture, SAP partner on supply chain visibility

Accenture and SAP are partnering to develop capabilities for better supply chain visibility and lower risk.

The partnership integrates the capabilities into SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain (IBP) that are designed to help companies identify and respond to changes in supply, demand and inventory, according to Accenture.

This "nerve center" provides organizations with visibility and mitigation capabilities that are more suitable than traditional business planning applications for today's more complex supply chains, according to industry analysts.

The nerve center uses cloud resources, data from disparate sources, generative AI (GenAI) and analytics to provide ways for organizations to gain visibility into deeper supply chain levels, according to Michel Roger, global SAP supply chain leader at Accenture.

Organizations can then identify risks or issues that extend beyond their tier 1 or tier 2 suppliers and make decisions for mitigating risks or determining factors such as their suppliers' adherence to environmental, social and governance requirements.

The supply chain nerve center is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform development environment, which includes data integration platform SAP Datasphere, according to Roger. It is centered on SAP IBP and can connect to other SAP applications, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Network, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP TM Transportation Management and SAP Analytics Cloud.

"SAP applications comprise the data and application layer for the nerve center," Roger said. "The data serves as the foundation for insights and resulting actions trigger execution in SAP supply chain applications, leading to more advanced and resilient supply chains."

The nerve center includes a supply chain resilience stress test developed by Accenture and MIT that can assess potential supply chain failure points, financial risks and mitigation strategies and actions. It also includes digital twin software from Cosmo Tech that can simulate supply chain behavior under various stresses and help build planning process mitigation plans.

The Accenture supply chain nerve center is available now, and some packaged components are being used by Accenture customers, according to Roger. One global consumer products company is using the resilience stress test to identify risks in its supply chain and bolster its business continuity plans.

Pricing for the nerve center capabilities was not available.