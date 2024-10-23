4 use cases for machine learning in the supply chain

Machine learning can help companies optimize their supply chain, and some specific use cases are best for ensuring companies are receiving the most benefits from the technology.

Machine learning is a subset of AI. An ML algorithm is trained on data, makes decisions based on that training, and learns from the results. Machine learning can sift through huge volumes of data and identify areas for potential supply chain improvement.

Learn more about the benefits of machine learning in the supply chain and some use cases for machine learning in the supply chain.

3 benefits of using machine learning in the supply chain Here are three potential benefits of using ML for supply chain operations. 1. Increased efficiency Machine learning is particularly effective at analyzing large, diverse data sets, so an ML algorithm can search for potential optimizations across the supply chain. For example, a machine learning algorithm can fine-tune delivery routes to ensure that products arrive on time and in good condition. ML can also predict potential future problems with delivery routes, such as bad weather or traffic, and offer suggestions for ways to prevent those issues. 2. Improved supply chain visibility Machine learning can analyze data and present pertinent conclusions in easy-to-digest form, which can make supply chain planning easier to carry out. ML can also help workers quickly find needed data. For example, a machine learning algorithm can help an employee identify the location of a specific product by sorting through all product inventory, then providing the location. 3. Improved customer service The improved supply chain efficiency and visibility brought about by ML benefits customers, because these improvements can lead to customers receiving products faster and getting more accurate tracking information. ML can also help ensure customers are able to receive the products they want when they want them. Machine learning can analyze customer data and predict supply and demand shifts in the future. For example, ML may flag increased demand during the December holidays, signaling to employees to order more stock.