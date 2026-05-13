The AI pilot passed the test, but the workflow failed

The easiest part of an AI agent rollout might be proving that the agent works.

The harder part is proving that the work is ready for it.

That distinction matters because many AI pilots are tested in conditions that are cleaner, narrower and more controlled than the business processes they are supposed to operate within. A pilot can show that an agent, copilot or automation tool can complete a task.

Production asks a different question: Can the organization absorb that task into a live workflow with real systems, real exceptions, real handoffs, real ownership and real consequences?

That is where many agentic AI efforts run into trouble. The issue is not always that the technology failed. It is often that the organization tested the tool before it defined the work around it.

Agents can summarize information, extract data from documents, draft outreach, answer routine employee questions, triage support tickets, identify compliance gaps, match invoices to purchase orders and push work to the next step. But once those tasks move beyond a pilot, they run into the messier parts of enterprise work: unclear ownership, weak handoffs, bad data, exception paths, system dependencies, compliance rules and human judgment.

For readers newer to the concept, this short explainer outlines what agentic AI is and how AI agents are beginning to appear in enterprise environments.

That is why the future workflow should be visible before the first agent is coded.

The same principle applies to the prepackaged AI agents now being bundled into enterprise software. Some are designed for narrow use cases, such as summarizing meetings or extracting data from documents. Others are being positioned for broader workflow automation.

Those agents might require little or no internal coding, but their role must still be mapped. Organizations need to know what the agent should change, which tasks it handles, which systems it accesses, where human judgment remains, who owns the output and what exceptions get escalated.

A work map does not need to be fancy. But it does need to answer basic questions before an agent is dropped into the work. Where does the process start? Which systems does the agent touch? Who owns the next step? What happens when the agent produces a weak answer or runs into data it should not use?

This is different from simply saying AI needs better governance or change management. Governance sets rules for how AI should operate. Change management helps people adapt to new ways of working.

A work map sits underneath both. It defines the actual work AI is entering, so governance and change management can be tested against the real process rather than a small, protected pilot.

In other words, a pilot should not just prove that the agent can complete a task. It should demonstrate that the organization understands the work well enough to enable the agent to participate.

Agent controls still need process clarity Planning and mapping beyond the initial pilot are key to getting AI agents to work correctly in real enterprise environments, especially as usage scales. Next comes control: governance, orchestration and observability once those agents go live. Vendors are already moving in this direction. Salesforce has released tools that let developers orchestrate, test and observe agents once they go live, including an agent dashboard, a visual authoring canvas, human checkpoints, governance controls and authentication tools for higher-risk workflows. SAP's recent CX agent rollout points in the same direction from a different angle. SAP distinguishes between agents that do work and assistants that help frontline employees manage ideas, agents and workflows. It is also moving from a human-in-the-loop model, where AI asks for approval to move work forward, toward a human-on-the-loop model, where people monitor AI as it works more autonomously. A pilot should not just prove that the agent can complete a task. It should prove that the organization understands the work well enough to let the agent participate in it. That distinction matters because AI agents are not traditional software or human workers. They require different development, monitoring and control methods, including dashboards, testing environments, checkpoints, authentication controls, deterministic workflow rules, observability tools and escalation paths. Better tooling matters. A dashboard can help IT see what agents are doing. Testing environments can catch some problems before a wider rollout. Governance controls can set boundaries on what agents are allowed to do, and human checkpoints can prevent higher-risk work from becoming overly automated too quickly. But those tools are not a substitute for knowing the work. They can make an agent easier to watch, test or restrict. They cannot, on their own, decide whether the process underneath the agent makes sense. Tooling still does not eliminate the need for a work map. Those controls work best when the organization already understands the process the agent is supposed to enter. An enterprise still needs to know where the work starts, what systems the agent touches, who owns each step, what happens when the agent gets stuck, which outputs require review and how success will be measured. That is where agent tooling can create a false sense of readiness. It can make the agent look managed, even when the workflow around it is still vague. A dashboard might show that an agent completed a step, but not whether that step belonged in the process. A checkpoint can stop an action for review, but someone still must own the decision. Governance controls can limit what the agent does but cannot repair an unclear workflow. AI agent effectiveness comes down to two things working together: platform controls from vendors and process clarity from the enterprise using the agents. Vendors can provide more granular control, observability, orchestration and governance. But the enterprise still must map the work, define the scale path and decide what the agent is supposed to change. The best version of agent management is not vendor tooling, but workflow design. It is vendor tooling built on top of workflow design. 10 questions to answer before scaling an AI agent pilot Where does the work start?

What request, event, trigger or user action begins the workflow? Which systems does the agent touch?

What applications, data sources and platforms does the agent need to access? What tasks can the agent handle on its own?

Which steps are safe to automate, and which should remain human-led? Which steps require human approval?

Where do people need to review, approve, reject or redirect the agent's work? Who owns the agent's output?

Who is responsible for results, errors, follow-up and final decisions? What exceptions get escalated?

What happens when the agent gets stuck, lacks confidence or encounters unusual data? What data can the agent use?

What are the access, quality, privacy and compliance limits? How will the agent's work be monitored?

What observability, audit trails, testing and performance reviews are needed? How will success be measured?

What business outcome does the agent need to improve beyond task completion? What changes for employees after deployment?

Which responsibilities shift, which tasks disappear and where does human judgment remain essential?

Agents can add hidden complexity Organizations need to think about AI agents differently than they would about a person performing the same task. An agent might make a workflow more efficient by adding more complexity. As agents move closer to real business workflows, they can break work into more steps, more checkpoints and more automated actions. A process that once had a few visible steps might become an agent-supported workflow with several times as many steps. That is not necessarily a problem. Agents have the speed and processing power to handle work with far more granularity than a person could. But that also makes the workflow harder to understand from the outside. It might seem counterintuitive, but automation can add hidden complexity through more steps, more dependencies and more exception paths, even as it removes manual effort. That is why granular control becomes so important. The more work agents take on, the more organizations need to understand what they are doing, where they are getting data, which steps they are executing and when humans need to intervene. Agent-supported workflow orchestration can even turn a 10-step process into a 50-step process while making it more efficient because agents are doing the work. Vendor tools can help. Dashboards, testing environments, governance controls, observability features and human checkpoints can give organizations more control once agents are live. But those tools work best when the organization has already mapped the work the agents are being asked to perform. That means understanding the workflow before automating it, not after. Organizations need to know which steps agents should handle, which steps humans should approve, where bottlenecks might appear and what happens when the process runs into an exception. That requires more work upfront, but it can prevent bigger problems later, when agents are operating in production environments across the enterprise software stack. The point is not that AI agents make workflows simple. It is that they can make complicated workflows move faster -- but only if the organization understands the work well enough to manage the added complexity.

A work map helps people, not just systems Even as agentic AI supports systems and processes through automation, agents are systems and processes unto themselves. They are also still a relatively new concept for much of the workforce. That means agent rollout requires more than technical deployment. Employees need to understand what these agents are, what they are being used for, where they fit into daily work and how responsibilities change once agents begin handling tasks that people previously performed. This is where a work map can become useful for training and adoption, not just technical planning. A work map shows more than the workflow path of an individual agent. It can also help employees understand where tasks shift, which handoffs change, what approvals remain with people, which tasks disappear and where human judgment is still required. Employee training remains a basic adoption risk whenever companies introduce new systems or processes. If employees do not understand how the work has changed, they are less likely to trust the new process or use it correctly. For agentic AI, training should not only explain how to use the tool. It should explain what changed in the work. Employees need to know when they are expected to work with an agent, supervise an agent, override an agent or take ownership of an exception. Without that clarity, the agent might technically work, but the surrounding process can still break down. That makes the work map useful for more than technical planning.