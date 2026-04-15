Salesforce releases Agentforce dev tools, updates Agent Fabric

In its continuous drive to promote agentic AI growth, Salesforce has given developers more tools that -- among other things -- enable agents to write more agents and allow developers to orchestrate, test and observe them once they go live.

Salesforce Agent Fabric, which evolved from MuleSoft Agent Fabric, relaunches with an agent dashboard that tracks agents and MCP servers from Salesforce and other vendors such as Amazon and GoDaddy. Also added was a visual authoring canvas, which maps both agentic and human checkpoints in workflows, and governance and authentication tools to make sure that -- especially in higher-risk processes such as moving funds -- business rules can be built into agent work.

Another initiative, Headless 360, turns all Salesforce functions into MCP servers, CLI functions and APIs. It makes Salesforce more composable for developers who want to move their use cases away from the Salesforce interface into their apps and agents.

Furthermore, Salesforce updated Agentforce Code, formerly known as Agentforce Vibes and Vibes 2 since its release last October. The latest version is "totally rebuilt," said Stephan Chandler-Garcia, senior director of technical content engineering at Salesforce.

In aggregate, all these developer tools and platforms, according to Salesforce, address learnings from the first year and a half of Agentforce, which can be summarized as such: Users want more granular control over their agents.

While this round of rollouts promotes the fast propagation of AI agents, it also enables tighter controls over them. Salesforce recognizes that to get customers' Agentforce pilots into production, users can't be afraid that AI agents are going to run unabated and potentially overstep their boundaries, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm.

Customers must be able to manage agent behavior not just in the present, but also as the technology integrates into IT systems and users discover its intended and unintended effects.

"We went from fear of missing out -- FOMO -- two years ago to FOMU -- fear of messing up," Wettemann said. That's where governance comes in. It's not just about getting AI out the door and in production but managing and monitoring it over time."

All of this is built on Salesforce Agentforce 2dx, the latest version of the platform, which was previewed in March and is scheduled for release later this month.

Salesforce made these announcements at this week's TDX developer conference in San Francisco, where it also presented the new AgentExchange. This partner marketplace combines AppExchange, Slack Marketplace and the Agentforce ecosystem, launched in March 2025. Salesforce claims that nearly 14,000 apps, agents and Slack tools are available on AgentExchange.