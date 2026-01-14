Slackbot's agentic AI makeover gives users their copilot

Don't call it a copilot, Salesforce says, but here it is: A reimagined Slackbot, the agentic AI assistant for Slack users that was previewed at Dreamforce, has begun a phased rollout to groups of Slack users.

With supporting integrations, the agentic AI-powered assistant will be able to analyze a user's data to answer plain-language queries, similar to its Microsoft Copilot counterpart, which can also be connected to Slack. Like Microsoft Copilot, Slackbot is designed to save time and reduce the drudgery of everyday tasks and reports that require gathering data, from basic HR vacation policy queries to complex annual reports.

Early internal use cases at Slack include gathering data for annual employee reviews, narrowing customer lists to target specific customer groups for sales and promotions, and more across finance, marketing and engineering, according to Slack executives.

Ideas for use cases spread throughout the company via prompt-sharing in groups and messaging as employees discover them, said Rob Seaman, chief product officer and interim CEO at Slack. In the case of early customer Beast Industries, the parent company for influencer MrBeast, one use case was setting up onboarding documents for new employees.

"I just onboarded a new director in my department, and I told Slackbot to write a whole onboarding welcome package in Canvas based on all the most recent projects in the last two to three months," said Luis Madrigal, CIO at Beast Industries. "Within less than 15 seconds, I had a full onboarding document. I continue to be amazed by the way that the company continues to leverage it and the use cases that we continue to find, up and down the chain, from entry-level staff all the way to the senior and executive level."

At its launch, Slackbot can read video, presentations and images, but it cannot output to those formats. That is something Slack "is looking at" adding, said Amy Bauer, director of product management at Slack. In a similar vein, Slackbot can now read calendar data, but not create and book meetings; that functionality will be added soon, she said.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff previewed the updated Slackbot at Dreamforce 2025.