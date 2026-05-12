SAP rolls out customer experience AI agents, assistants

In the agentic AI era, SAP wants to differentiate itself by simplifying integrations with ERP data and giving front-office workers access to it.

Rolling out starting today -- with more planned throughout the rest of the year -- are SAP customer experience (CX) AI agents and assistants that aim to enable customer service workers to perform more detailed case management. The AI tools will also enable marketers to activate campaigns based on operational data, e-commerce teams to understand inventory flows, and sales teams to analyze more deals and identify the elements needed to complete them.

Also coming soon: Agents that turn on "buy-for-me" capabilities for a user's customers.

SAP earlier this month said it plans to acquire two startups, Dremio -- a data lakehouse -- and Prior Labs, a frontier AI model foundry, both of which will figure into future SAP functionality if the deals go through. Another acquisition from last March, Reltio, adds new master data management capabilities to SAP's platform.

AI agents vs. assistants Agents do work, while assistants help frontline employees in various CX roles -- customer service and marketing, for example -- shape their ideas and manage their agents as they solve customer issues or determine market segments for their next campaign, said Balaji Balasubramanian, president and chief product officer of SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries. "The difference between the two is that agents are the real, autonomic thing that actually wakes up, runs, understands [work] and produces results," Balasubramanian said. "Assistants, the way we think about it, are targeted to a persona, to a department, to a team." SAP, Balasubramanian said, is moving from a "human in the loop" metaphor -- where AI needs approvals to advance work on a task -- to "human on the loop," where people monitor the AI as it works autonomously. But humans are the key to keeping those workflows working properly. "Humans matter, and they will get involved, like a customer service, a marketing or a sales persona, and then there are places where it's better digitally…" he said. "The human on the loop becomes so much more powerful to drive profitable growth."