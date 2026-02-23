Capgemini exec shares lessons from SAP agentic AI projects

Agentic AI is the hottest trend in ERP as vendors race to offer special-purpose AI agents, development tools for building custom agents and new data products expressly designed for AI.

SAP, along with ERP archrival Oracle, is leading this AI push, especially since the debut of generative AI (GenAI) three years ago. Building on earlier machine learning technology, it first added a GenAI copilot called Joule, later augmenting it with the decision-making and autonomy that define agentic AI. It then added Business Data Cloud for the cross-platform data integration AI needs to be effective.

The promise is AI that can anticipate users' needs, communicate with them in their native language and handle many of the tasks that otherwise require tedious data entry and switching between ERP screens.

But building agentic AI that works across SAP and non-SAP systems isn't easy. In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Gianluca Simeone, vice president and chief technology and innovation officer at Capgemini, the French multinational IT services firm, shares lessons learned from practical experience, including the design process, development tools and challenges of integrating SAP AI agents as well as orchestrating their behavior.

Gianluca Simeone Gianluca Simeone